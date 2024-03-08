Submit Release
Northbound slow lane on WV 25 to be closed near Nitro interchange of Interstate 64


The northbound slow lane of WV 25 will be closed between the eastbound and westbound entrance ramps to Interstate 64 from Wednesday, March 6, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, to drive pilings for the new bridge.

