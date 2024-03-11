Aquafeed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aquafeed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aquafeed Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aquafeed market size is predicted to reach $138.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the aquafeed market is due to Increasing seafood consumption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aquafeed market share. Major players in the aquafeed market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Marubeni Nisshin Feed Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited.

Aquafeed Market Segments

• By Additives: Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Acidifiers, Binders

• By Form: Dry Form, Wet Form, Moist Form

• By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Hypermarket/supermarket, Wholesalers, Online, Other Distribution Channel

• By Geography: The global aquafeed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aquafeed refers to any feed used to feed aquatic animals raised for food as part of aquaculture. For optimal growth, fish (both farmed and wild) need a well-balanced mixture of vital elements such vitamins, fatty acids, and amino acids. Aquafeed includes certain lipids, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids (which are the building blocks of protein). These are supplied by a variety of components found in the feed, including as fishmeal, fish oil, plants, and animal trimmings.

