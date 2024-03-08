MPD Arrests Man for a Shooting, Carjackings, and Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announced a man has been arrested for a shooting, carjackings, and robberies that occurred in the Fourth and Seventh Districts.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue Southeast, pursuant to two outstanding arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Jaleel Fowler of Southeast, DC. A handgun was recovered at the time of his arrest.

Fowler has been charged with the below offenses.

Armed Carjacking that occurred on December 4, 2023, in the 1300 block of Peabody Street, Northwest. CCN: 23197156

Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on December 15, 2023, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23203469

Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on December 16, 2023, in the 200 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23204356

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on February 5, 2024, in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast CCN: 24018641

Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on December 9, 2023, in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast CCN: 24004192 Previously, on February 10, 2024, a 26-year-old male of no fixed address was also arrested and charged with this offense.



These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.