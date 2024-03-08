Central America Fishing Adds a New Destination - Brazil
Anglers can now experience the world's best peacock bass fishing deep in the Amazon with Central America FishingSAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central America Fishing, the leader in luxury fishing vacations throughout Central America, has a lot of exciting news around it to start 2024. At the start of the year they launched their new website, and along with that an entirely new destination for their anglers - Brazil!
The luxury sport fishing outfitter got its start two decades ago organizing and booking Costa Rica fishing vacations, but now offers their services in five countries. This marks the first new destination they've added since Guatemala in 2016, and their first offering in South America. Unable to resist the call of the Amazon, owner Chris Atkins had this to say:
"Central America is home to an abundance of riches when it comes to sport fishing. From the incredible offshore and inshore fishing on the Pacific Coast to fly fishing the pristine flats of Belize, the whole world comes here to fish. Despite all that we already offer in this region, it's undeniable that the Amazon River is one of the world's best freshwater fisheries. It seemed almost negligent not to offer peacock bass fishing in Brazil to our guests, so we started making our reconnaissance trips down there in 2022. It was every bit as fun as we hoped, so we are really excited to add the Brazilian Amazon to our offerings."
Central America Fishing now offers trips to the Brazilian Amazon on two liveaboard motherships and a floating bungalow operation. These "floating fishing lodges" allow the local operation to constantly be on the move and ensure that the anglers are fishing in the best waters possible given unpredictable and ever-changing conditions. In any given season they can move more than 1,200 miles from south to north. Not only do these operations put anglers in the best fishing conditions week after week, they do so with a surprising amount of luxury and creature comforts. Guests are able to enjoy air-conditioned rooms, private bathrooms with hot water showers, laundry service, and incredible food - including a three-course dinner. All of the Brazilian fishing packages are all inclusive, so all of your meals, a full open bar, private fishing boat, gas, and even your tackle is included.
A typical week consists of six days of fishing, usually from 7 AM until 3-4 PM. You'll cast hundreds of times a day and will likely catch hundreds of fish throughout the week. You can focus on high numbers of smaller 5-8 lb peacocks, or target the 15-20+ giants on the larger wood chopper lure. For the fly fishing enthusiasts, you can absolutely bring your fly gear down and target peacocks on streamers and poppers until you can't raise your arm any longer.
Since most of our guests will be traveling thousands of miles to reach Brazil, many like to take a few days to get to experience the local culture, history and natural highlights. All of these trips start and end in Manaus, which is the capital and largest city of the Amazonas. From here you can take a guided city tour, visit national parks, and even visit a private farm for a day of arapaima fishing.
Chris Atkins
Central America Fishing
+1 855-414-3474
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube