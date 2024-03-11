Digital Asset Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Asset Management Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The digital asset management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital asset management market size is predicted to reach $12.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

The growth in the digital asset management market is due to the increasing prevalence of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital asset management market share. Major players in the digital asset management market include Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Adobe Inc., OpenText Corporation.

Digital Asset Management Market Segments

• By Type: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Application: Sales, Marketing, IT, Photography, Graphics and Designing, Other Applications

• By End User: Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Manufacturing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global digital asset management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital asset management (DAM) is a software-based solution that allows organizations to store, retrieve, and use digital assets quickly. Digital assets are files like videos, music, photos, documents, and other media containing the rights to use them. DAM is an organization's content sharing and storage solution.

