Whey Protein Ingredients Market is projected to reach US$14.281 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 8.5%

The whey protein ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from US$8.068 billion in 2022 to US$14.281 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the whey protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$14.281 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the whey protein ingredients market during the forecasted period is the increasing geriatric population worldwide, coupled with the rising prevalence of bone disease. The increasing growth of the geriatric population gives rise to an increasing number of people with orthopaedic disorders, which include bone diseases. As per the World Health Organization, the global share of the population who are aged 60 years and above is expected to account for 1.4 billion by 2030, which is an increase from 1 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the population of those aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050.
This increase in the geriatric population gives rise to an increasing prevalence of bone diseases worldwide since the elderly are more prone to orthopaedic disorders. It was stated by the World Health Organization that an estimated 1.71 billion people are known to have contracted musculoskeletal conditions, among which back pain contributes the highest with 570 million cases worldwide. This rising prevalence of bone disease coupled with the increasing growth of the elderly population gives rise to the need for whey protein ingredients in the market, helping improve the quality and enhance bone health in the body.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the whey protein ingredients market during the forecasted period. For instance, as of November 2023, Arla Food Ingredients showcased its private label capacity for senior nutrition products in the market. This showcase was displayed with the launch of three newly formulated powder recipes that can help manufacturers meet the need for natural dairy nutrient sources. These products feature vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, as well as high-quality milk and whey protein, providing improved and enhanced body health for the elderly.
The whey protein ingredients market, based on product type, is categorized into three types- whey protein concentrate (WPC), whey protein isolate (WPI), and whey protein hydrolysate (WPH). Whey protein comes in three forms, which include concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate. Concentrate is known to be cost-effective among the three whey protein types, due to it containing a protein content range of an estimated 58% to 89%. Whereas, isolate boasts a high protein concentration, which is estimated to be around 95%, consisting of minimal lactose and fat content, which is approximately 5%. Hydrolysate is comparatively the most expensive of all whey proteins, due to its exceptionally high protein concentration, which accounts for around 99%.
The whey protein ingredients market, based on application, is categorized into five types- pediatric nutrition, medical nutrition, dairy products, health food, and bakery products. Whey protein ingredients are commonly used as a nutritional product due to their wide range of benefits that help improve the human body.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the whey protein ingredients market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growing health-conscious consumers coupled with the increasing geriatric population in the region. As per the Census Bureau of the United States, the older population in the United States accounted for 16.8% of the total population in 2020, which accounted for an estimated 55.8 million people. The number of elderly is expected to increase in the upcoming years, increasing the prevalence of bone disorders in the region, further driving the need for whey protein in the market for improved bone health and body enhancement. Additionally, the increasing variety of flavours is expected to increase the attraction of whey protein ingredients in the market, further driving the growth of the regional whey protein ingredients market during the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the whey protein ingredients market, such as Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, AMCO Proteins, Darigold (Northwest Dairy Association), Carbery Group, Makers Nutrition, LLC, Agropur Cooperative (Farmers’ Co-Operative Dairy Limited), Hilmar Ingredients, LACTALIS Ingredients, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc, and Milk Specialties.
The market analytics report segments the whey protein ingredients market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type:
o Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
o Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
o Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH)
• By Application:
o Pediatric Nutrition
o Medical nutrition
o Dairy products
o Health food
o Bakery products
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
• AMCO Proteins
• Carbery Group
• Darigold (Northwest Dairy Association)
• Makers Nutrition, LLC
• Hilmar Ingredients
• Agropur Cooperative (Farmers’ Co-Operative Dairy Limited)
• Glanbia Nutritionals Inc
• LACTALIS Ingredients
• Milk Specialties
