5G In Defense Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 11, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “5G In Defense Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 5g in defense market size is predicted to reach $3.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.6%.

The growth in the 5g in defense market is due to the increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest 5g in defense market share. Major players in the 5g in defense market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

5G In Defense Market Segments

By Communication Infrastructure: Small cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN)

By Core Network Technology: Software-defined Networking (SDN), Fog Computing (FC), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Type: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC), Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

By End Use: Military, Homeland Security

By Geography: The global 5g in defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

5G in defense refers to providing the fifth generation of broadband or cellular technology (i.e., 5G) designed to dramatically improve the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks for various military and defense uses.

