VIDEO: Cornyn Previews the President’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) previewed President Biden’s State of the Union address and highlighted this administration’s continued refusal to take responsibility for the border crisis. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“President Biden will deliver his third, perhaps final, State of the Union address tonight. Obviously, the border is a major issue confronting the nation.”

“I expect that President Biden will do as he always does: blame somebody else for this problem even though he has had the same tools President Trump has had with which to deal with it from the day he stepped into the Oval Office.”

“He’s opted – rather than secure the border – to issue dozens of executive orders dismantling, piece by piece, the border security protections that President Trump had put in place.”

“In three years, President Biden has allowed more illegal migrant encounters across the border than in 12 years of President Obama’s term and President Trump’s.”

“As long as the President refuses to do his job and enforce the laws already on the books, deadly drugs will continue to flow into our communities, and dangerous criminals will threaten our citizenry, and many more lives will be lost.”

“I hope the President accepts responsibility for what’s happened the last three years, and I hope his remarks reflect the urgency of this crisis that he created. But the truth is, I won’t be holding my breath.”

