Global Aquaculture Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aquaculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aquaculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aquaculture market size is predicted to reach $340.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the aquaculture market is due to the rising demand for seafood. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aquaculture market share. Major players in the aquaculture market include Austevoll Seafood ASA, Cermaq ASA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd (Nissui), P/F Bakkafrost, Tassal Group Limited, Grieg Seafood ASA.

Aquaculture Market Segments

By Fish Type: Carps, Mollusks, Crustaceans, Mackerel, Sea Bream, Other Fish Types

By Environment: Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water

By Rearing Product Type: Equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers

By Species: Aquatic Animals, Aquatic Plants

By Distribution Channel: Traditional Retail, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialized Retailers, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

By Geography: The global aquaculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aquaculture refers to the raising of aquatic animals in regulated aquatic habitats for any kind of profit-making, leisure-seeking, or public use. It is the managed practice of cultivating aquatic creatures to increase output. The marine species that are frequently bred in these regions of the oceans include mollusks, shellfish, prawns, and seaweed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aquaculture Market Characteristics

3. Aquaculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aquaculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aquaculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aquaculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aquaculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

