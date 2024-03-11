Submit Release
A Manufacturer From Thailand Sets the Bar for Quality and Growth in Silver Jewelry Industry

Our new factory is a commitment to generating job opportunities to meet global demand”
— Mr.Rayan Ahmed
SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., better known as 925silverjewelry.com, is a Thailand-based company that was established in 2018. Despite facing several adversities during the pandemic in its initial years of operation, the company has managed to become a prominent player in the global market of lightweight sterling silver jewelry. In fact, the company announced its first factory acquisition, which is expected to create new employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

Commitment to Employees:
In stark contrast to industry norms, where layoffs were prevalent due to pandemic-induced uncertainties, Phoenix Manufacturing has not only preserved all its existing employees but has actively hired individuals willing to learn and contribute during these difficult times. Furthermore, the company places a strong emphasis on continuous employee development, regularly providing training and education by industry experts within their respective departments.

Global Impact and Brand Loyalty:
Thai manufacturers such as Phoenix have captured the largest market share of silver jewelry in the global industry, thanks to the availability of one of the world's largest silver mines at their disposal. They have consistently kept their customers informed about design trends and catered to the preferences of discerning shoppers of all ages. Phoenix serves as a reliable partner for wholesaling and manufacturing and has been able to cultivate brand loyalty across thousands of businesses spanning every continent at a significant pace.

Commitment to Growth & Employment:
According to Mr. Rayan Ahmed, the head of public relations at Phoenix Manufacturing, the company is excited to establish new standards for quality and growth in the industry. Recently, acquired its first manufacturing facility in the province of Samut Prakan, the company set to generate more employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers while reducing production time and increasing output to meet the rising global demand for silver jewelry.

Conclusion:
From its humble beginnings in 2018 to becoming a global wholesaler, the company's commitment to its workforce, strategic approach to design trends, and access to abundant resources showcase its dedication to excellence. As Phoenix continues to shape the landscape of Thailand's silver jewelry industry, its influence is felt not only in the west but across the globe, creating a lasting legacy of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Sales Team
Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,
+66 2 116 0308
sales@925silverjewelry.com

How It's Made - 925 Silver Jewelry at Phoenix Manufacturing

