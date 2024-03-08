Prebiotics Market is estimated to reach US$9.643 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.85%
One of the key growth drivers to propel the prebiotics market during the forecasted period is growing knowledge of the health benefits of prebiotics among the general public. The large intestine is home to Gut microbiota the trillions of microorganisms that live in the gastrointestinal tract and make up gut microbiome. Bacteria in the large intestine ferment prebiotics. This releases byproducts called short-chain fatty acids. The byproducts of bacteria act as energy sources for the cells lining the colon which are called colonocytes and provide health benefits in many other ways.
Another factor that boosts the sales of prebiotics in the market is an increase in physical fitness activities around the globe drives the demand for prebiotic ingredients in sports nutrition dietary supplements and products. This will propel the market growth over time. Also, the increasing cases of gastrointestinal problems among the world's population are driving consumers to shift towards food products made from nutrient-rich ingredients, which positively affects market growth.
The prebiotics market, by product type, is divided into three types- Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), and Inulin. Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) are composed of short fructose chains and are used as a low-calorie sweetener. It is a type of carbohydrate found in many fruits and vegetables. They are used as prebiotics which can be developed in a lab. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) are prebiotics made up of plant sugars linked in chains found in dairy products, beans, and certain root vegetables. They can be produced commercially from lactose by -galactosidase and used in the making of prebiotics. This helps in making sugar-free and healthy products of prebiotics which drives market growth.
The prebiotics market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online, and offline. The market for prebiotics is divided between the online and offline distribution channels where major e-commerce websites like Amazon, are used for online distribution, and many other pharmacy websites have them like Walgreens, Pharmeasy, and others. Also, in offline distribution channels, any retail pharmacy or general stores have these prebiotics in their store to sell. As there is a rapid rise in digital life online websites that sell prebiotics are major market drivers for the growth of the market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the prebiotics market during the forecasted period as the Asia Pacific region is the major food and beverage market around the globe so they have the potential to grow in the market as prebiotics a healthy nutritional product. A large population of major countries like Japan, India, and China in the Asia Pacific region is a large consumer and production of milk and dairy products, and people switching to sugar-free options of dairy and milk products will contribute largely to the expansion of the prebiotics market in the region making its growth prominent over the time there.
The research includes several key players from the prebiotics market, such as Abbott, Tereos Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Danone S.A., Ingredion, Kerry Inc., Roquette, NEXIRA, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the prebiotics market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type:
o Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS)
o Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)
o Inulin
o Others
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Abbott
• Tereos Group
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Danone S.A.
• Ingredion
• Kerry Inc.
• Roquette
• NEXIRA
• Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.
