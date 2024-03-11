Global Ecotourism Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ecotourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Ecotourism Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ecotourism market size is predicted to reach $428.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

The growth in the ecotourism market is due to the growing availability of eco-friendly tourist accommodations. North America region is expected to hold the largest ecotourism market share. Major players in the ecotourism market include Marriott International Inc., TUI Group, Booking Holdings Inc., Airbnb Inc., Accor S.A., Kynder Travel, BCD Travel, andBeyond.

Ecotourism Market Segments

• By Type: Alternative Tourism, Responsible Tourism, Sustainable Tourism, Community Tourism

• By Traveler Type: Solo Traveler, Group Traveler

• By Age Group: Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

• By Sales Channel: Travel Agent, Direct

• By Geography: The global ecotourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ecotourism refer to the responsible travel to natural places which conserves the environment, supports the well-being of local people, and includes interpretation and education. Ecotourism aids in the preservation of environmentally vulnerable areas and raises awareness of local environmental and social issues. It can enhance local livelihoods by utilizing the diverse spectrum of natural and cultural ecosystem services offered by mangroves.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ecotourism Market Characteristics

3. Ecotourism Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ecotourism Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ecotourism Market Size And Growth

……

27. Ecotourism Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ecotourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

