Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the buy now pay later market size is predicted to reach $1014.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6%.
The growth in the buy now pay later market is due to an increase in the adoption of online payment methods. North America region is expected to hold the largest buy now pay later market share. Major players in the buy now pay later market include Paytm Postpaid, PayPal Holdings Inc., Affirm Inc., Klarna Inc., Splitit Ltd., Sezzle Inc., Perpay Inc., Openpay, Quadpay Inc., LatitudePay.
Buy Now Pay Later Market Segments
• By Channel: Online, POS
• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises
• By End Use: Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Garment, Healthcare, Leisure and Entertainment, Retail, Others End-User
• By Geography: The global buy now pay later market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Buy now, pay later refers to a type of short-term financing that allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them at a future date, often interest-free. Buy now pay later is used as a type of instalment loan.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Buy Now Pay Later Market Characteristics
3. Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends And Strategies
4. Buy Now Pay Later Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Buy Now Pay Later Market Size And Growth
……
27. Buy Now Pay Later Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Buy Now Pay Later Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
