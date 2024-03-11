Digital Transformation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Transformation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital transformation market size is predicted to reach $3,248.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.

The growth in the digital transformation market is due to the increasing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital transformation market share. Major players in the digital transformation market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE.

Digital Transformation Market Segments
• By Technology: Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Artificial intelligence (AI), Internet Of Things (IoT), Blockchain And Other Technologies
• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises
• By Organization: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• By End Users: BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Others
• By Geography: The global digital transformation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital transformation, referred to as the process of using digital technology to create new or alter existing business processes, cultures, and consumer experiences by using tools such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, are examples of digital transformation solutions that enable traditional enterprises to optimize company operations, minimize operational efforts, and boost efficiency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Digital Transformation Market Characteristics
3. Digital Transformation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Transformation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Transformation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Digital Transformation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Digital Transformation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

