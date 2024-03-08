Mobile Substation Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.83% to reach US$1,809.544 million by 2029
The mobile substation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% from US$1,067.404 million in 2022 to US$1,809.544 million by 2029.
The mobile substation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% from US$1,067.404 million in 2022 to US$1,809.544 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mobile substation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,809.544 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
A mobile substation is an electrical substation that is self-contained and transportable, typically mounted on a trailer, skid, or container. It contains all of the equipment required to transform, regulate, and distribute electrical power, much like a traditional permanent substation. Growing demand for reliable and effective transition systems is the primary driving factor behind the growth of mobile substations market. It is crucial to be able to recover quickly from severe weather events and natural disasters. According to National Preparedness report 2023, From January 2020 to December 2022, 60 climate-related disasters caused 1,460 fatalities and 2,939 injuries. There is a growing need for mobile substations due to the increased frequency of extreme weather events and catastrophic catastrophes. These units can serve as temporary backup units for emergency response efforts.
Despite being small in size, mobile substations operate as independent power plants. They are highly versatile and can function in adaptable settings, providing crucial support in disaster relief efforts, powering events and construction sites, and integrating renewable energy sources into the system.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the mobile substation market growth. In April 2022 TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) constructed mobile substations in all circles to provide a reliable power supply through innovative solutions and a path to excellence for customers. In February 2022 Zest WEG partnered with Robustrade to design and build one of the largest mobile substations ever constructed in South Africa. This mobile substation allows users to scale down electricity from the main national grid at different geographic locations as required, and it comes with three equipment trailers.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mobile-substation-market
The mobile substation market, based on component is segmented into five main categories namely transformer, switchgear, surge arresters, protection and control equipment, other auxiliary systems.
The mobile substation market, based on type is segmented into three main categories namely skid, containerized, trailer/semi-trailer. Containerized is expected to account for a major share of the mobile substation as it is easier to transport and maneuver which makes it a perfect fit for urban environments or limited space applications market.
The mobile substation market, based on end-user is segmented into five main categories namely oil & gas, metallurgy, energy & power, telecommunication, railways.
It is expected that the mobile substation market in North America and Europe will witness significant expansion. Due to the early adoption of technology and the presence of large firms present in the regions. The industrial sector of the United States is growing and demanding more electricity. Unfortunately, natural disasters or other unforeseen events often cause significant power outages that hinder this high demand. Therefore, one of the primary drivers of the US mobile substation market is the country's increasing rate of power outages. According to a Climate central article Between 2000 and 2021, 83% of major outages in the United States were caused by weather-related incidents. In an effort to improve climate resilience and boost electric grid resiliency nationwide, the Department of Energy (DOE), in November 2023 announced funding for 58 projects spread across 44 states.
The research includes coverage of General Electric Company, ABB, Siemens AG, Eaton, Elgin Power Solutions, Delta Star Incorporated, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group), WEG, Aktif Group, TGood Global Ltd are significant market players in Mobile substation market.
The market analytics report segments the Mobile substation market as follows:
• By Component
o Transformer
o Switchgear
o Surge Arresters
o Protection And Control Equipment
o Other Auxiliary Systems
• By Type
o Skid
o Containerized
o Trailer/Semi Trailer
• By End-Users
o Oil & Gas
o Metallurgy
o Energy & Power
o Telecommunication
o Railways
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• General Electric Company
• ABB
• Siemens AG
• Eaton
• Elgin Power Solutions
• Delta Star Incorporated
• CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Murugappa Group)
• WEG
• Aktif Group
• TGood Global Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Smart Grid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-grid-market
• High Voltage Circuit Breakers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/high-voltage-circuit-breakers-market
• Current Transformers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/current-transformers-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn