Digital Railway Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Railway Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital railway market size is predicted to reach $81.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the digital railway market is due to the increase in government initiatives. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest digital railway market share. Major players in the digital railway market include Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Wabtec Corporation, Alstom SA, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Digital Railway Market Segments
• By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services
• By Solutions: Remote Monitoring, Route Optimization And Scheduling, Analytics, Network management, Predictive maintenance, Security, Other Solutions (includes digital Railway, content management for infotainment, and preventive maintenance)
• By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud
• By Application: Rail Operations Management, Passenger Information System, Asset Management, Other Applications (Other applications include connectivity and communication)
• By Geography: The global digital railway market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The digital railway is a concept used to increase rail capacity and improve network performance. It is Network Rail’s concept for change in the rail industry by integrating the latest software solutions with the railway infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for passengers effectively and provide safer rail services.

