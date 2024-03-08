Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Hit USD 20.92 Billion by 2030
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis, Industry Overview and Growth OutlookAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market size, and forecasts for the treatment landscape of this debilitating eye condition. With an increasing aging population globally, the prevalence of dry age-related macular degeneration is on the rise, creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to introduce innovative therapies. The report delves into the competitive landscape, key players, and recent advancements in drug development for this condition. Additionally, it provides insights into regulatory guidelines, reimbursement policies, and market access challenges that companies may encounter when commercializing their products. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry can leverage this report to make informed decisions regarding investment opportunities, research priorities, and strategic partnerships in the dry age-related macular degeneration market.
The Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market is expected to reach USD 20.92 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% from its estimated value of USD 11.12 billion in 2022.
Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) presents a significant healthcare challenge worldwide, particularly in aging populations. This progressive disease affects the macula, a small but crucial part of the retina responsible for central vision. As individuals age, the macula can deteriorate, leading to blurred or distorted vision and, in severe cases, complete central vision loss. The dry form of AMD, characterized by the accumulation of drusen deposits beneath the retina, comprises the majority of AMD cases, Additionally, the dry age-related macular degeneration market's landscape includes diagnostic technologies for early disease detection and monitoring, as well as supportive care interventions to address visual impairment and improve patients' quality of life.
The scope of the dry age-related macular degeneration market encompasses various stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research institutions, healthcare providers, and patients. With the aging population on the rise globally, the demand for effective therapies to slow disease progression and preserve vision has intensified. Consequently, there is a growing emphasis on research and development efforts aimed at discovering innovative treatments targeting the underlying mechanisms of dry AMD.
Major Key Players in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market:
• Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Ocumension Therapeutics Co. Ltd
• Iveric Bio
• Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd
• Allergan plc
• Bausch Health
• Belite Bio Inc.
• Kubota Vision Inc.
• Alimera Science Inc.
• Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp
• Yuyang DNU Co. Ltd
• Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc
Technological Advancements and Aging Populations Propel Growth in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market
Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a prevalent eye disorder characterized by the deterioration of the macula, leading to central vision loss. Several factors contribute to the growth of the dry AMD market, with technological advancements at the forefront. Innovations in diagnostic tools and imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus autofluorescence (FAF), enable early detection and monitoring of AMD progression. Moreover, the rising prevalence of AMD due to aging populations worldwide is bolstering dry age-related macular degeneration market growth. As the elderly demographic expands, the demand for effective treatments and management strategies for dry AMD is escalating, driving research and development efforts in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Additionally, increasing awareness campaigns and educational initiatives about the importance of regular eye examinations are propelling early intervention, thus fostering market expansion.
However, the dry age-related macular degeneration market faces certain restraints that impede its growth trajectory. Limited treatment options for dry AMD compared to its wet counterpart pose a significant challenge. While anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies have revolutionized the management of wet AMD, effective treatments targeting the underlying mechanisms of dry AMD remain elusive. This dearth of approved therapies underscores the urgent need for innovative drug development and clinical research focused on addressing the specific pathophysiology of dry AMD. Furthermore, reimbursement challenges and high treatment costs hinder patient access to existing therapies, particularly in emerging economies where healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage may be inadequate.
Key Segments Covered in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report:
By Stages
• Early AMD
• Intermediate AMD
• Late AMD
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Academic Research Institutes
• Others
By Age Group
• Above 40 Years
• Above 60 Years
• Above 75 Years
By Diagnosis & Treatment
• Treatment
• Diagnosis
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Injectables
Impact of Recession
In the realm of the dry age-related macular degeneration market, the ongoing recession exerts both positive and negative impacts. On one hand, the economic downturn may hinder consumer spending capacity, leading to reduced accessibility to advanced AMD treatments and therapies, thereby potentially limiting market growth. Conversely, the recession might drive increased focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions, prompting research and development efforts towards more affordable AMD treatments. Moreover, amidst economic uncertainties, governmental support and funding for AMD research and initiatives could potentially surge, bolstering market expansion. Nevertheless, the overall impact remains contingent upon the severity and duration of the recession, as well as the resilience of the healthcare sector in adapting to economic challenges.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
As the Russia-Ukraine war unfolds, its repercussions reverberate across various sectors, including the dry age-related macular degeneration market. The conflict's negative implications primarily stem from geopolitical instability, which can disrupt supply chains, impede research collaborations, and escalate economic uncertainties, potentially hindering investment in AMD research and development. Moreover, heightened geopolitical tensions may divert healthcare resources and attention away from AMD-focused initiatives, further stalling market growth. Conversely, amidst crises, nations may prioritize healthcare advancements to address emerging needs, possibly leading to increased funding and support for AMD research. Additionally, international solidarity and collaborations aimed at resolving humanitarian crises may facilitate knowledge exchange and resource mobilization, indirectly benefitting the AMD market.
Regional Analysis
Regional analysis of the dry age-related macular degeneration market reveals nuanced dynamics influenced by various factors such as population demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks. In North America, robust healthcare systems coupled with a growing elderly population contribute to a significant market share, driven by high adoption rates of advanced AMD treatments. Meanwhile, Europe showcases a similar trend, with proactive government policies and increasing research activities further propelling market expansion. In Asia-Pacific, burgeoning healthcare investments and rising awareness of AMD fuel market growth, particularly in rapidly developing economies like China and India. However, challenges persist in regions with inadequate healthcare access and affordability issues, necessitating targeted interventions to bridge healthcare disparities and foster market inclusivity.
Conclusion
In its report on the dry age-related macular degeneration market, SNS Insider delves into comprehensive analyses encompassing market trends, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements shaping industry dynamics. Through meticulous research and data-driven insights, the report provides a holistic perspective on the current market scenario, elucidating key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders. SNS Insider's coverage spans across various aspects, including emerging treatment modalities, regulatory landscapes, and strategic collaborations, offering valuable insights for industry players to navigate evolving market dynamics effectively.
