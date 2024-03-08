New You Magazine Nominates Luxury Brand Elysian Parfum For The 2024 Best New Fragrance Award
NEW YOU nominates Elysian Parfum's latest fragrance for the Best New Fragrance Award ahead of their upcoming annual NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live awards event.
I am excited and thrilled to be nominated for the Best New Fragrance award. It's so gratifying, and it validates every sleepless night I spent creating it with my team.”MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YOU Magazine announces the nomination of Elysian Parfum’s latest fragrance, Lavender Milk Tea, as a finalist for the 2024 Best New Fragrance award, ahead of the NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event, an annual beauty and influencer awards reception, hosted by 'RHOA' star Cynthia Bailey in Miami.
— Jessi Park, Founder of Elysian Parfum
Elysian Parfum's newly released Lavender Milk Tea fragrance was developed by Founder Jessi Park and features a comforting floral blend of lavender essence and orange blossoms, complemented by velvety musk and vanilla. The fragrance is handcrafted by Park's all-female staff in Atlanta, GA., and shares additional notes of English tea, creamy milk, cinnamon, ambrette, incense, tuberose, tonka, and cacao, creating a sophisticated aromatic scent that encourages tranquility.
The Best New Fragrance nomination is the first award nomination the woman-led luxury fragrance brand has received since the company’s inception in October 2021.
The ninth annual NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event is a beauty and influencer awards event, presenting the top products, brands, and social media influencers of the year. The event will also showcase the latest in cosmetic and beauty products, new innovative technology, and top trends in the health and beauty space. The star-studded attendees will include TV personalities and influencers such as Alexa Collins, Witney Carson, Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva, Tony Dovolani, Katie Glaser, Monica Vaswani, and Oriana Schneps.
The Elysian Parfum company began as a tribute to the founder's late sister because of their memories and mutual love of fragrances. Elysian Parfum is named after a combination of the founder's niece and nephew, Elysia and Evan, and she believes the award nomination is a confirmation of the future memories and success this company will bring to their family for generations.
ABOUT THE EVENT:
The NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event is on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the 1 Hotel South Beach, in Miami. The event will include a panel discussion, the awards ceremony, and a reception with a red carpet walk and a Miami Swim VIP preview.
ABOUT THE LAVENDER MILK TEA FRAGRANCE:
(1) Fragrance Summary: A comforting floral gourmand with lavender essence and delicate orange blossoms, complemented by velvety musk and vanilla.
(2) Evolving Fragrance: Ambrette, English tea, and creamy milk enhance tranquility, while cinnamon, incense, tuberose, tonka, and cacao contribute to a sophisticated aromatic dance.
(3) Sensory Experience: More than a fragrance, the Lavender Milk Tea is a lactonic journey to calmness, enveloping you in the harmonious blend of lavender, orange blossoms, and other exquisite notes like a sip of soothing tea.
ABOUT ELYSIAN PARFUM:
Elysian Parfum is an original concept that creates refreshing and comforting luxury fragrances and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Beginning as a heartfelt tribute to the founder's late sister who cherished a popular fragrance by Juicy Couture, Jessi Park delved into the world and art of perfumery. This journey, born from love and resilience, has grown from Park's personal story to developing sold-out signature scents, using over 150 of the world’s finest ingredients. Join the Atlanta-based brand in experiencing the authentic and beautiful scents that tell a story of remarkable dedication and passion.
Learn more at www.elysianparfum.com
Linda Kennedy
Elysian Parfum
+1 407-900-5084
info@elysianparfum.com