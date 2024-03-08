New You Magazine Nominates Luxury Brand Elysian Parfum For The 2024 Best New Fragrance Award

Founder of Elysian Parfum Jessi Park 2024 Best New Fragrance Nominee Lavender Milk Tea Fragrance Elysian Parfum Lifestyle Image Best New Fragrance

NEW YOU nominates Elysian Parfum's latest fragrance for the Best New Fragrance Award ahead of their upcoming annual NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live awards event.

I am excited and thrilled to be nominated for the Best New Fragrance award. It's so gratifying, and it validates every sleepless night I spent creating it with my team.” — Jessi Park, Founder of Elysian Parfum