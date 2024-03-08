Osara Health expands cancer care support platform to the United States

Osara Health's program is helping people living with cancer to achieve better health outcomes.

Entering the world’s largest healthcare market

From the outset, Osara had its eye on the US market. ‘In terms of cancer care, the US is number one from a cost perspective,’ says Murali-Ganesh. ‘The market accounts for 60–70% of cancer spend globally. And costs are rising every year.’

With most large organisations in the US offering health insurance to their employees, Murali-Ganesh saw an opportunity for Osara. ‘Our program can help these organisations reduce costs while still providing top-quality support for employees with a cancer diagnosis,’ he says.

‘We’ve published that show patients who use our program improve their outcomes,’ says Murali-Ganesh. ‘Around 32% of patients reported an overall improvement in quality of life. Some are more likely to return to work post-diagnosis. They also return to work 4.5 months faster. For insurers, our studies show there’s a 10% reduction in long-term disability claims.’

Austrade support paves market entry

Austrade has supported Osara’s export journey since 2020. The company had initially considered expanding into Asia and worked with Austrade to explore market fit and opportunities.

‘Austrade provided market information, insights about the culture and doing business, and some introductions,’ says Murali-Ganesh. ‘In the end, the numbers didn’t work out and we decided against entering the region. But that was the first time we discovered the power of Austrade and their enthusiasm for supporting Australian businesses.

‘Austrade also facilitated a meeting with Arthur Sinodinos when he was the Australian Ambassador to the US,’ adds Murali-Ganesh. ‘His personal experience with cancer meant he was very interested in our work and how he could support us. That was a fantastic opportunity.’

In 2022, Osara took part in the Landing Pads program in San Francisco. ‘Austrade supported us with our initial market entry, providing office space and advice on the nuances of entering the US market. It was helpful having an operational base to build off,’ says Tim Atkins, Osara Health’s Chief Operating Officer.

Osara has also used an Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) to promote its business in the US. ‘The EMDG is powerful and we’re very grateful for that tangible support,’ says Murali-Ganesh.

Future plans

The contract with Allstate Benefits is only the beginning, says Murali-Ganesh.

‘There are opportunities for our international clients in Australia to roll out the program to their business in the US and globally,’ he says. ‘We’re in talks with other organisations about partnerships. We also have a number of new research studies demonstrating our clinical efficiency in the process of being published. It’s an incredibly exciting time for us.’