Preferred proponent named for Surrey Langley SkyTrain to begin early works

CANADA, March 7 - Following a competitive procurement process, the Province has selected a preferred proponent team to design, build and finance the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain.

The preferred proponent team selected to enter final contract negotiations with the Province is SkyLink Guideway Partners (SLGP), which is comprised of Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Investments Inc., Ledcor Mining Ltd. and SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies Inc.

Proponent: Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Investments Inc.

Design-build contractor: Dragados Canada, Inc., Ledcor Mining Ltd.

Design contractor: SYSTRA International Bridge Technologies Inc.

As the Province enters final contract negotiations with the preferred proponent, the team will start some early works to prepare for major construction, including geotechnical investigations, locating utilities and clearing vegetation.

The Province is working closely with the proponent and local governments to plan this work, and impacts to the public are expected to be minimal during this stage.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Once complete, the project will provide high-quality, low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and throughout Metro Vancouver. Major construction on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is expected to begin this year.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is being delivered through three separate contracts. Requests for proposals (RFPs) for all three phases were issued in early 2023.

In addition to the elevated guideway and associated roadworks, utilities and active transportation elements, the Province continues evaluations and discussions for the design and construction of eight new stations, including active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths around the new stations, as well as for the design, installation and testing of electrical systems.

Formal contract award announcements are anticipated in the coming months.

