QALDF 2024 Celebrates Dance, Identity, and Community in San Jose
The Sixth Annual QALDF arrives with a weekend of dance, performances, and inclusive workshops. Connect with our LGBTQIA+ community. All identities welcome!
QALDF showed me the power of creating a space where everyone feels safe to be themselves. It's a gift that changes lives.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sixth Annual Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival (QALDF) ignites San Jose, California, with a vibrant celebration of dance, diversity, and belonging, taking place June 14-17, 2024.
— Jahaira Fajardo, Co-Founder of QALDF
Open to all ages and identities, QALDF is the premier music and dance event centering and celebrating the vibrant community of LGBTQIA+ dancers and music lovers from around the globe.
A Weekend of Rhythm and Inclusivity
The festival offers a dynamic weekend experience fueled by movement and inclusivity:
● Master Classes: Hone skills in sizzling Salsa, sultry Bachata, pulsating Reggaeton, energetic Cumbia, fierce Vogue, sexy Heels, and more with renowned LGBTQIA+ dance instructors.
● Dazzling Performances: Witness over 75 captivating showcase performances featuring top international talent, transporting everyone on a journey of artistic expression across Latin America.
● Live Music: Fuel passion with world-class, openly LGBTQIA+ musical acts like Choco Orta (Salsa) and Johnny Skye (Bachata), guaranteed to keep attendees moving all weekend long.
● Competition: Shine on the dance floor! The 3rd Annual QALDF Competition welcomes dancers of all levels to compete in various styles for exciting cash prizes and recognition.
● Dance Parties: Unwind and celebrate with fellow dance enthusiasts at late-night parties featuring Salsa, Bachata, Zouk/Urban kids, and Mixed rooms filled with international DJs spinning the hottest tracks.
● Pool Parties: Soak up the California sun and dance under the sky at vibrant pool parties pulsating with the hottest Latin beats.
● Volunteer Opportunities: Share passion and contribute to the festival's vibrant energy! Volunteers receive free full festival passes and the opportunity to be a part of this incredible event.
Beyond the Dance Floor:
QALDF is more than just a dance festival; it's a haven of acceptance and self-expression. Here, leading and following have no limitations, and every dancer—female leads, male follows, trans, non-binary, and all Latin music lovers—is celebrated for their unique identity and contribution to the shared passion for movement.
Join us for an unforgettable weekend where dance becomes a language of unity, joy, and empowerment. Sign up to volunteer or purchase tickets at www.queerafrolatindancefestival.com.
Louda Peña
Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival
theqaldf@gmail.com
Join us from June 14th to June 17th, 2024, as we create another unforgettable journey together. 💥