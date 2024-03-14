QALDF 2024 Celebrates Dance, Identity, and Community in San Jose

6th Annual Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival

The Sixth Annual QALDF arrives with a weekend of dance, performances, and inclusive workshops. Connect with our LGBTQIA+ community. All identities welcome!

QALDF showed me the power of creating a space where everyone feels safe to be themselves. It's a gift that changes lives.” — Jahaira Fajardo, Co-Founder of QALDF

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sixth Annual Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival (QALDF) ignites San Jose, California, with a vibrant celebration of dance, diversity, and belonging, taking place June 14-17, 2024.Open to all ages and identities, QALDF is the premier music and dance event centering and celebrating the vibrant community of LGBTQIA+ dancers and music lovers from around the globe.A Weekend of Rhythm and InclusivityThe festival offers a dynamic weekend experience fueled by movement and inclusivity:● Master Classes: Hone skills in sizzling Salsa, sultry Bachata, pulsating Reggaeton, energetic Cumbia, fierce Vogue, sexy Heels, and more with renowned LGBTQIA+ dance instructors.● Dazzling Performances: Witness over 75 captivating showcase performances featuring top international talent, transporting everyone on a journey of artistic expression across Latin America.● Live Music: Fuel passion with world-class, openly LGBTQIA+ musical acts like Choco Orta (Salsa) and Johnny Skye (Bachata), guaranteed to keep attendees moving all weekend long.● Competition: Shine on the dance floor! The 3rd Annual QALDF Competition welcomes dancers of all levels to compete in various styles for exciting cash prizes and recognition.● Dance Parties: Unwind and celebrate with fellow dance enthusiasts at late-night parties featuring Salsa, Bachata, Zouk/Urban kids, and Mixed rooms filled with international DJs spinning the hottest tracks.● Pool Parties: Soak up the California sun and dance under the sky at vibrant pool parties pulsating with the hottest Latin beats.● Volunteer Opportunities: Share passion and contribute to the festival's vibrant energy! Volunteers receive free full festival passes and the opportunity to be a part of this incredible event.Beyond the Dance Floor:QALDF is more than just a dance festival; it's a haven of acceptance and self-expression. Here, leading and following have no limitations, and every dancer—female leads, male follows, trans, non-binary, and all Latin music lovers—is celebrated for their unique identity and contribution to the shared passion for movement.Join us for an unforgettable weekend where dance becomes a language of unity, joy, and empowerment. Sign up to volunteer or purchase tickets at www.queerafrolatindancefestival.com

Join us from June 14th to June 17th, 2024, as we create another unforgettable journey together. 💥