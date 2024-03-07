Join Quint Tax Services Humboldt for a Free Tax Talk March 20th

This is a press release from Quint Tax Services Humboldt:

Gus and his family are proud to announce the grand opening of Quint Tax Services Humboldt, a family-owned tax business serving the community of Whitethorn and beyond. With over 13 years of experience in tax preparation, Gus is a CTEC-licensed tax professional licensed in all 50 states. They are dedicated to guiding you through tax challenges with patience, care, and kindness, just as any good neighbor should do. Your tax concerns matter to them because you matter to them.

After leaving Los Angeles and traveling the country for a year and a half in search of a new home surrounded by nature and a spirit of self-sustainability, Gus and his family settled in Shelter Cove. They saw a need for tax expertise and believed that starting Quint Tax Services Humboldt would best serve the community with their skillset.

“We are committed to making a difference through education, prompt tax filing, and empowering the community,” said Gus, founder of Quint Tax Services Humboldt. “Our goal is to provide expert tax services while fostering a sense of community and support.”

To introduce themselves to the community, Quint Tax Services Humboldt will host a free Tax Talk where attendees can learn more about how to navigate tax season and how Quint Tax Humboldt can help. There will be a brief Q&A as well.

The online session will take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 7:00 – 8:30 pm PST virtually via Zoom.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Quint Tax Humboldt looks forward to meeting you and empowering you to navigate tax season with confidence.

For more information about Quint Tax Services Humboldt and their upcoming Tax Talk, please visit www.QuintTaxHumboldt.com or contact (707) 986-8460.