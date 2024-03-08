Xsolla Debuts Xsolla Wallet, Empowering Developers and Creators With Access to Embedded Finance Solutions and Instant Earning

Los Angeles--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces Xsolla Wallet, highlighting its commitment to empowering the global creator economy within the video game industry. Our mission is to provide equal access for developers, creators, and everyone in the creator economy with embedded finance solutions for the video game industry.

The Xsolla Wallet is a game-changing solution offering embedded finance options specifically designed for developers and creators. The initiative helps developers overcome monetization and engagement challenges and simplifies the process of providing attractive incentives for creators. It enhances the efficiency and immediacy of their earning and spending experience while ensuring global compliance.

Recognizing the complexities of managing successful global creator programs, Xsolla will help alleviate these pain points, enabling developers to focus on what they do best: creating engaging gaming experiences.

For Developers: Xsolla Wallet simplifies access to embedded finance services and streamlines onboarding and compliance, integrating these critical aspects within the creators' wallet accounts.

• Simplify Creator Incentives: Tailored to ease the complexities of managing creator programs, Xsolla Wallet ensures developers can provide attractive and compliant earnings for creators across different regions.

• Ease Compliance Burdens: With integrated KYC (Know Your Customer) and tax interview services, Xsolla Wallet significantly reduces the complexity associated with global compliance, allowing developers to focus on innovation rather than administrative tasks.

• Expand and Accelerate Influence: Leveraging the vast reach of the Xsolla gaming ecosystem, developers can use the Xsolla Partner Network (XPN) to attract, manage and incentivize creators and influencers.

For Creators: Xsolla Wallet empowers creators and influencers to pay, get paid and manage earnings, transforming their content into viable revenue sources.

• Pay: Creators will have a direct, immediate, and convenient way to spend their earnings using the Xsolla Mastercard.

• Get Paid: Creators can choose an instant virtual Xsolla Mastercard, amongst other payout options, to enable easy and immediate access to their earnings.

• Manage Earnings: Creators can seamlessly aggregate their earnings from platforms. This means creators can manage diverse income streams, from merchandise sales to crowdfunding, in their Xsolla Wallet.

"By bringing together our expertise and the Xsolla Wallet's embedded finance functionality, we are bringing developers and creators together in an unparalleled financial ecosystem tailored for video games," described David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. "We aim to provide an equal opportunity for every developer, creator, and influencer to have fast and secure access to ways to monetize their work in the global creator economy."

“As a long-standing supporter of the video gaming community, Mastercard is thrilled to continue building on our partnership with Xsolla, delivering choice and value to creators and developers alike with the launch of the Xsolla Mastercard,” said Sherri Haymond, EVP, Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “Together we’re enabling convenient, seamless payments options that add tools to developers’ toolkits, help solve challenges for creators and foster an inclusive gaming community for all.”

Xsolla Wallet is a key component in a new suite of tools empowering game developers and creators. It reflects Xsolla's dedication to creating solutions that address content creators' immediate needs and foster a more supportive and productive environment for their creations through an embedded finance partnership with Paysafe and a card for creators partnership with Mastercard.

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Xsolla to provide value and exceed customer expectations with our payment solutions, further enhancing gamers' playing and payment experience globally," said Aaron Gale, VP of Sales & Account Management, Video Games at Paysafe. "Every gaming experience starts with a payment, and we are dedicated to turning these transactions into part of the overall experience, to fuel the fun and champion customer engagement and loyalty."

For more details about Xsolla Wallet, please visit: xsolla.pro/wallet

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) ( PSFE.WS ) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

