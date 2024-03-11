mpathic Welcomes Dr. Danielle Schlosser as Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Schlosser joins mpathic, a leader in AI-powered actionable conversation analytics, to enhance mpathic’s impact in healthcare and life sciences.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mpathic, a leader in AI-powered actionable conversation analytics specializing in healthcare, life sciences, and client services, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Danielle Schlosser to its executive team as Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder.
Dr. Schlosser shared her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, “Joining mpathic represents a unique opportunity to leverage emerging technologies to truly transform patient care and engagement. I am thrilled to be part of a team that not only understands the potential of digital innovation in healthcare but is also leading the way in making it a reality.”
Dr. Grin Lord, CEO and Founder of mpathic, expressed her excitement stating, “Having Dr. Schlosser join mpathic is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Her unparalleled expertise and visionary approach will undoubtedly propel us toward new heights in our mission to use cutting-edge AI to enhance quality oversight, safety, and engagement in life sciences and healthcare.”
Dr. Schlosser will play a critical role in shaping mpathic's strategic direction and continued success. Her thought leadership will drive mpathic’s growth and establish the company’s brand as a leader in the conversational analytics space in healthcare and beyond. Dr. Schlosser will be instrumental in influencing product development, expanding market reach, and fostering a culture of innovation.
Through its proprietary ML models, mpathic sets a new benchmark in the conversation analytics domain, showcasing an unparalleled ability to detect, correct, and enhance over 200 behaviors with the accuracy of human doctors. This innovative technology fosters a transformative level of fidelity and engagement, enhancing the quality of care across various sectors.
Dr. Schlosser is joining mpathic from various leadership positions she has held in pharma (Compass Pathways), Big Tech (Verily, Alphabet Company), and academia (University of California San Francisco, University of California Los Angeles). She brings a wealth of expertise in strategic innovation at the intersection of healthcare and technology. As a notable contributor to the advancement of mental health and technology, Dr. Schlosser has held noteworthy positions such as Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Mental Health and Technology and as Chair of OneFifteen Health. She makes significant contributions to the practical and theoretical aspects of mental health and digital innovation in her role as an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at UCSF.
In her new role, Dr. Schlosser is set to enhance mpathic’s impact within the life sciences sector. Her active engagement in forming partnerships, participating in conferences, and leading enterprise sales within life sciences is expected to bring a fresh and powerful momentum to mpathic's endeavors. With an extensive background encompassing clinical, behavioral health, and digital health innovation, Dr. Schlosser is uniquely equipped to drive mpathic’s growth. Her strategic focus will include market expansion, establishing thought leadership, fostering key networks, building partnerships, and driving business development to strengthen mpathic’s position in life sciences.
This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone for mpathic, strengthening its position as a leader in the integration of technology and healthcare to improve patient outcomes and provider-patient interactions.
For more information about mpathic and its conversation analytics solutions, please visit our website at mpathic. Stay updated by following our blog and connecting with us on LinkedIn.
Kristina Kroot
mpathic
kristina@mpathic.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube