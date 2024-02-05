New York State Department Of Health And Office For The Aging Hold... March 7, 2024 | 2:05 PM EST Learn more about New York State Department Of Health And Office For The Aging Hold Town Hall In Westchester County To Outline Goals Of The Master Plan For…

ALBANY, N.Y. (March 7, 2024) – The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continued their series of statewide meetings on the State’s Master Plan for Aging (MPA), with a Town Hall event today in the Westchester County community of White Plains.

The MPA is a blueprint that will build on decades of work and partnerships among state agencies, local governments, and stakeholders and is designed to meet the health and wellness needs of individuals with disabilities and all generations of New Yorkers as they age. Today’s meeting, which took place at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, provided information about the MPA and offered an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and ideas.

“These public input sessions are absolutely critical to the process of creating the Master Plan for Aging and help us identify challenges and explore solutions that address issues all New Yorkers encounter across their lifetime,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Governor Hochul’s visionary roadmap is designed to build on our partnerships with state agencies, local governments, and stakeholders to empower New Yorkers of all ages to live healthy, fulfilling lives with the supports and services they need.”

Master Plan for Aging Chair and Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Adam Herbst, Esq., of the Office of Aging and Long Term Care said, “Westchester County is one of the most diverse and dynamic regions of our state, and the Westchester community had insightful and enriching feedback for us to consider for the Master Plan for Aging. Everyone who joined us today and contributed their ideas and thoughts showed their commitment to keeping New York the leader in the nation as a place to age successfully. I am deeply grateful to our guest speakers, who showed their leadership in guiding our State to a better, brighter future.”

Master Plan for Aging Vice Chair and Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “A top priority for the Hochul administration has been working to create an environment for older adults to lead healthy, fulfilling, and independent lives for as long as possible, and that’s why the Master Plan on Aging was created. To meet our goals, public and stakeholder engagement are vital in helping to shape equitable policies and services. We encourage everyone to participate in this process by attending our public engagement sessions and providing input.”

The MPA was established by Governor Kathy under Executive Order 23 in November 2022 with the goals of improving the lives of today’s older New Yorkers and people with disabilities, and building a better system of care and more inclusive communities for the future. The MPA is also focused on improving the recruitment, retention, and training of long-term care workers.

During the Town Hall, MPA Chair and the Department of Health’s Office of Aging and Long Term Care Deputy Commissioner Adam Herbst led the discussion. Together, DOH and NYSOFA officials outlined the short and long-term goals of the MPA and sought comments and questions about MPA focus areas from those attending in-person and online.

New York is the first state to officially receive AARP's age-friendly designation. The MPA will build on that status by coordinating existing and new state policies and programs for older adults and their families and those living with disabilities, while also addressing challenges related to communication, coordination, caregiving, long-term care financing, and innovative care models. Ultimately, the MPA will provide guidance for building healthy, livable communities that offer opportunities for older adults, with sustained attention on ensuring equity in aging and disability.

The MPA process involves a Master Plan for Aging Council of state agencies, a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts in the field of aging, and an Association Resource Committee that are working together to advance proposals and recommendations for consideration in the final MPA report, which is expected in early 2025.

Information about upcoming and past MPA community engagement sessions, including archive recordings of previous town halls and printable resources, is available on the State’s MPA website, where you can also learn more about the Master Plan for Aging.