What is an advisory committee?

Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so. Please see, "Advisory Committees Give FDA Critical Advice and the Public a Voice," for more information.

Center Date Time Location CDER November 4, 2016 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FDA White Oak Campus

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Building 31 Conference Center

The Great Room (Rm. 1503)

Silver Spring, Maryland

Agenda

The committee will discuss new drug applications 209006 and 209007, solithromycin capsules and solithromycin for injection, sponsored by Cempra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively for the proposed indication of treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its Web site prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available at the location of the advisory committee meeting, and the background material will be posted on FDA’s Web site after the meeting. Background material is available at: 2016 Meeting Materials, Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (formerly known as the Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee).

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Written submissions may be made to the contact person on or before October 21, 2016.

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before October 13, 2016.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by October 14, 2016.

Webcast Information

CDER plans to provide a free of charge, live webcast of the November 4, 2016 meeting of the Meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee. While CDER is working to make webcasts available to the public for all advisory committee meetings held at the White Oak campus, there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful; staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible. Further information regarding the webcast, including the web address for the webcast, will be made available at least 2 days in advance of the meeting at the following website: 2016 Meeting Materials, Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (formerly known as the Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee).

CDER plans to post archived webcasts after the meeting, however, in cases where transmission was not successful, archived webcasts will not be available.

Contact Information

Lauren D. Tesh, PharmD, BCPS

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

WO31-2417

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002

Phone: 301-796-9001

Fax: 301-847-8533

Email: AMDAC@fda.hhs.gov

FDA Advisory Committee Information Line

1-800-741-8138

(301-443-0572 in the Washington DC area)

Please call the Information Line for up-to-date information on this meeting.

A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check the agency’s Web site and call the FDA Advisory Committee Information Line to learn about possible modifications before coming to the meeting.

Persons attending FDA’s advisory committee meetings are advised that the agency is not responsible for providing access to electrical outlets. FDA welcomes the attendance of the public at its advisory committee meetings and will make every effort to accommodate persons with disabilities. If you require special accommodations due to a disability, please contact Lauren D. Tesh at least 7 days in advance of the meeting.

Answers to commonly asked questions including information regarding special accommodations due to a disability, visitor parking, and transportation may be accessed at: Common Questions and Answers about FDA Advisory Committee Meetings.

FDA is committed to the orderly conduct of its advisory committee meetings. Please visit our Web site at Public Conduct During FDA Advisory Committee Meetings for procedures on public conduct during advisory committee meetings.

Notice of this meeting is given under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 U.S.C. app.2).