Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Speaks at 15th Annual McAleese Defense Programs Conference

WASHINGTON – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro spoke at the McAleese Defense Programs Conference in Washington, D.C., March 7.

The conference, now in its 15th year, brings together top leaders related to the Department of Defense including defense service chiefs, secretaries, and members of Congress.

Secretary Del Toro focused his remarks on enhancing strategic partnerships and strengthening maritime dominance.

“My primary responsibility includes ensuring we have the essential tools—ships and weapons—our Sailors and Marines need to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Del Toro.

The Secretary opened his remarks by alluding to the work the Navy is doing in the Red Sea, and how the service is working alongside allies and partners from all over the world to protect maritime shipping in the region.

He further stressed the need for allied forces to be interoperable. “We are, indeed, a unified fighting force, and our network of partners and allies around the globe is a critical advantage that we have over our potential adversaries,” he said.

In discussing his vision for strengthening maritime dominance, the Secretary spoke about a new Maritime Statecraft, what he describes as a whole-of-government effort to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power – both commercial and naval – to prevail in an era of strategic competition.

Secretary Del Toro closed his remarks by calling for a proper budget.

“There exist far too many malign external threats for distractions by our own self-imposed internal problems,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We cannot continue operating at maximum capability and capacity under short-term funding.”

##