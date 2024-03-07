Discover Paradise at the Newly Opened Niu Beach Hotel Moorea and Experience Exclusive Tranquility on Nukutepipi Island

Moorea, March 2, 2024 – Niu Beach Moorea, a new hotel, was inaugurated on Saturday in Tiahura, Moorea. This hotel structure, which is managed by South Pacific Management, contains 16 bungalows with modern facilities. The hotel targets an independent clientele, both local and international, and aims to be environmentally friendly.

Www.niubeachmoorea.com and www.spmhotels.com

NUKUTEPIPI