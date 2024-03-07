Discover Paradise at the Newly Opened Niu Beach Hotel Moorea and Experience Exclusive Tranquility on Nukutepipi Island
Moorea, March 2, 2024 – Niu Beach Moorea, a new hotel, was inaugurated on Saturday in Tiahura, Moorea. This hotel structure, which is managed by South Pacific Management, contains 16 bungalows with modern facilities. The hotel targets an independent clientele, both local and international, and aims to be environmentally friendly.
Www.niubeachmoorea.com and www.spmhotels.com
NUKUTEPIPI
Nukutepipi is an idyllic and unspoiled private island paradise located 6,000 km from the closest continent in the middle of the Pacific and less than 1,000 km from Bora Bora and Tahiti in French Polynesia. It is an enchanting destination tucked away in the midst of the crystal-clear waters and a true tropical paradise, boasting white sandy beaches, lush greenery and a turquoise lagoon. With its pristine natural surroundings and idyllic atmosphere, Nukutepipi is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse oneself in a world of pure bliss and relaxation. The island, a natural bird sanctuary and host to one of the last primary forests in the Tuamotus, can accommodate up to 52 guests and offers every facility imaginable, plus a very dedicated and discrete team. www.nukutepipi.com and www.spmhotels.pf