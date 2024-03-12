The LiDAR PROs Announce Ben Goddard has joined the TLP team as Data Acquisition & Sales Consultant

The LiDAR PROs (TLP) Logo Benjamin (Ben) Goddard

TLP is proud to announce the addition of Benjamin (Ben) Goddard to its team as a UAS and Construction Geomatics Specialist in their Salt Lake City location.

Ben plays a critical role in driving innovation & efficiency in our customer’s construction & roadwork projects not only in our Utah location, but also for our client base throughout the western USA.” — Jennifer Pidgen, President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LiDAR PROs is proud to announce the addition of Benjamin (Ben) Goddard to its team as a UAS and Construction Geomatics Specialist in their Salt Lake City location. In this role, Ben will be responsible for consulting and providing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology and services to improve construction and roadwork processes, in addition to providing equipment to clients in need of purchased equipment over services.

“Ben’s multi-level experiences in a wide range of related industries are a significant benefit to our customer base, whether they’re looking at the latest LiDAR systems for ground or aerial use, his experiences as DOT-focused UAS pilot and mission specialist provide insight to LiDAR and Photogrammetry, while his extensive experience in UAS and incident management provide an unmatched backdrop when consulting with public safety, survey, and construction clients,” said Douglas Spotted Eagle, Director of Client Experiences at The LiDAR PROs. “We’re fortunate to have Ben join us and anticipate his knowledge and leadership will benefit our customers and the The LiDAR PROs teams at-large.”

Ben brings a wealth of experience to the The LiDAR PROs team. They have over 80 years of combined experience in the UAS for construction and roadwork industry and have a deep understanding of UAS technology and its potential applications. Ben brings his many years of experience with the State of Utah Incident Management team, his experiences as a ground school instructor, heavy equipment operator, and public safety officer.

"We are thrilled to have Ben join our team," said Jennifer Pidgen, President, and owner of The LiDAR PROs. “With his skills and experience in emergency management, construction, and UAS technology, Ben plays a critical role in driving innovation and efficiency in our customer’s construction and roadwork projects not only in our Utah location, but also for our client base throughout the western USA." Ben’s area of operations includes Idaho, Utah, Northern Nevada, and western California.

Ben also conducts the SMG preparatory classes for the FAA Part 107 test, with a specific focus on AEC and Part 107, ensuring potential pilots are well-prepared for the 107 examination and operations in the AEC industry.

About The LiDAR PROs

The LiDAR PROs (TLP) is a provider of architecture, survey, construction, and public safety technology equipment. TLP’s mission is to deliver high-quality products from Geocue, Wingtra, Maptek, Microdrone, Stonex, and many other vendors, constantly seeking new and innovative ways to improve aerial engineering and construction measurement processes. The LiDAR PROs is woman-owned and operated based in Las Vegas, NV and Salt Lake City, UT, offering services in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, California, Western Arizona, Oregon, and Washington.

For more information about TLP: https://thelidarpros.com/

About Sundance Media Group

Powered by Sundance Media Group (SMG) established in 1994, The LiDAR PROs are an extension of the SMG reputation for reliability, quality training and services, and customer support. Sundance Media Group has trained UAS operators around the globe, publishing five books on UAS, and produced countless tradeshow events with UAS.

For more information about SMG: https://sundancemediagroup.com/