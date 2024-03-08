When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 07, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 07, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Wheat Company Name: Stonewall Kitchen Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix

Company Announcement

Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix because it may contain an undeclared allergen, wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat (which contains gluten) may risk serious allergic reaction if they consume this product from impacted lots listed below.

A limited quantity of this product was distributed nationwide to consumers through Stonewall Kitchen’s retail stores, stonewallkitchen.com and through third-party wholesale customers such as specialty grocers, department stores, or gourmet food shops.

Potential affected products include the following details:

Name: Enjoy By Date: 03-09-2025 & 03-10-2025 (located on the bottom of the box) UPC: 711381313329 Item #: 553429 Packaged in rectangular cardboard box



The recall was initiated after the company received a consumer report of a reaction. Subsequent investigation discovered that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat due to a packaging process error. This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration.

If consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or gluten have any of the above product, they should discontinue use and return it to place of purchase for a full refund. If consumers purchased through stonewallkitchen.com, please return directly to Stonewall Kitchen for a full refund. Consumers who have an allergy to or a severe sensitivity to wheat or gluten run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic rection if they consume the affected product from these two lots. One illness has been reported to date. There is no danger or risk of consuming the affected products from the two lots by consumers who do not have an allergy to or sensitivity to wheat or gluten, and those consumers may continue to safely enjoy the product, or they may return for a full refund it if they so wish.

Consumers should contact Stonewall Kitchen Premier Guest Services by email at guestservices@stonewallkitchen.com or by phone at 800-826-1735, Monday-Friday: 8:00am to 5:00pm EST. for refund instructions and to request any further information.

