News Release 2024-11

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY EMPLOYEE SENTENCED FOR MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS AND SUBMITTING FAKE ACADEMIC TRANSCRIPTS TO INVESTIGATORS

March 6, 2024

HONOLULU – Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (formerly known as the Department of Public Safety) Training Officer J. Marte Martinez was sentenced today, by First Circuit Court Judge Faʻauuga Toʻotoʻo, to a one-year term of probation and a suspended 30-day term of imprisonment, to run concurrently, for tampering with government records and making false statements to authorities. The court imposed the sentence pursuant to a plea agreement between Martinez and the State of Hawaiʻi.

In October 2023, Martinez pled guilty to four charges – two counts of Tampering with a Government Record and two counts of Unsworn Falsification to Authorities – stemming from her submission of false educational transcripts to internal affairs investigators.

In early 2019, Martinez’s education and qualification were called into question, and allegations arose regarding her credibility, which prompted an internal investigation into whether Martinez was qualified to hold the position of training officer.

Martinez submitted documents purported to be official transcripts from Southern Oregon University (SOU) and the University of Northern Virginia (NOVA). The document from NOVA indicated that she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies.

The Department of the Attorney General was alerted, and the subsequent investigation determined both transcripts were false, and that Martinez had personally purchased them from online businesses selling replica transcripts.

“The Department of the Attorney General argued for a 120-day term of imprisonment due to the egregious and continuous nature of Martinez’s deceptive behavior. While we respect the court’s ruling, we strongly disagree with it. Make no mistake, the Department will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute government employees who violate the public trust,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

The Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General led the criminal investigation into this matter. Deputy Attorneys General Lauren Nakamura and Cheuk Fu Lui of the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division were the lead prosecutors on the case, State v. Martinez, 1CPC-22-000426.

