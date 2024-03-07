DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 6, 2024

RELEASE: National Consumer Protection Week Fair Gathers Hundreds At State Capitol

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) commemorated National Consumer Protection Week by hosting its 19th Consumer Protection Week Fair today at the historic Hawai‘i State Capitol. This significant event, dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and countering frauds and scams, served as an opportunity to empower and educate the public.

Representatives provided insightful tips and guidance on consumer best practices and assisted attendees with questions regarding tax filings, financial assistance programs, kupuna care, and more. DCCA also highlighted the comprehensive BusinessCheck (http://businesscheck.hawaii.gov) public information campaign. BusinessCheck is a one-stop shop for information on various businesses, individuals, and entities operating within the state.

Attendees had the chance to network with industry experts, fostering meaningful connections and discussions on practical solutions for protecting consumer rights. DCCA remains committed to advancing consumer rights, and the turnout at the NCPW Fair underscores the importance of fostering a more informed and resilient community.

“We extend our gratitude to the government agencies, consumer protection groups, and organizations who collaborated to make this event a resounding success,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Each year, DCCA receives hundreds of tips and complaints regarding unlicensed contractors, making events like the NCPW Fair a valuable opportunity to educate the public on consumer safety. In the aftermath of the destructive Maui wildfires, consumers are reminded to exercise caution and prioritize hiring licensed contractors for rebuilding and repair projects to ensure safety, adherence to building codes, and proper permit acquisition. The public can also verify a contractor’s license through BusinessCheck (http://www.businesscheck.hawaii.gov). This online tool provides information about licensed contractors, electricians, and plumbers, including license status, classifications, proof of insurance, and records of complaints.

Organizations that participated in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair included:

Better Business Bureau Great West and Pacific

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i

City and County of Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney Office of Economic Revitalization Office of Elderly Affairs Division

Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiian Electric Company

Hawai‘i Pacific University

Hawai‘i SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program)

Honolulu Fire Department

Internal Revenue Service – Taxpayer Advocate

Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i

Hawai‘i Long-Term Care Ombudsman

SMP Hawai‘i (Senior Medical Patrol)

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai‘i

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Defense – Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Taxation

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)

Business Action Center

Investor Education Program

Consumer Education Program

Division of Consumer Advocacy

Division of Financial Institutions

Insurance Division

Office of Consumer Protection

Personnel Office

Public Utilities Commission

Real Estate Branch

Regulated Industries Complaints Office – Consumer Resource Center

Photos & B-Roll: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Z31FTBpExdpGzmKQyrStyih_n3LtFSkG?usp=sharing

