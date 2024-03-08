SALM PARTNERS, LLC, RECALLS JOHNSONVILLE POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
Washington, DC, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Recall Release
| CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH
| WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 – Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The turkey kielbasa sausages were produced between Oct. 30-31, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-32009” printed on the side of the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Schafer, Director of Global Corporate Communications for Johnsonville, at 888-556-2728 or sschafer@johnsonville.com.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
|USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
