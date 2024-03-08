UN Global Compact launches Guidebook to encourage companies to Empower Women in the Workplace

New York, United States of America, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark International Women’s Day, the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, today launched a new report Women at Work: Chinese companies taking action on gender equality. The global publication, available in English and Chinese, provides insights and best practices for advancing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on gender equality in the workplace.

"Women at Work" sheds light on the challenges and opportunities that Chinese companies face in promoting gender equality. It presents a series of case studies showcasing how companies across various sectors are implementing the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and contributing to the SDGs. The report showcases the commitment of business leaders in China and around the world to integrate gender equality into corporate strategies, highlighting the essential role of women in driving sustainable business practices for a better world.

The report features:

A collection of company case studies and personal stories from diversified industries, highlighting good practices and lessons learned to strengthen gender equality in the workplace.

An Overview of global and China’s progress of gender equality in the workplace through SDG progress review, and aggregated results from Women’s Empowerment Principles Gender Gap Analysis Tool.

Suggested practical gender roadmaps and key resources for business to contribute to the collective efforts towards SDG 5: Gender Equality.

Commenting on the report’s release, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact said: “In our ongoing journey toward achieving gender equality, it's inspiring to see the commitment and innovative approaches detailed in Women at Work. During a recent visit to China, I witnessed firsthand the dynamic discussions and unwavering dedication among business leaders to advance this cause. This report is not just a reflection of current practices but a call to action for companies worldwide to amplify their efforts in fostering inclusive and equitable workplaces. This report underscores the urgency and importance of building a more gender-inclusive business landscape.”

Businesses in China are increasingly recognizing gender equality, as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 5, as a top global sustainability challenge and consider it an area where they can have a positive impact through engagement with the UN Global Compact. The launch of the UN Global Compact China Strategy in 2022, which identified “reduce inequality” and “SDG 5” as one of seven priority areas, has been guiding business in China to maximize their collective impact to accelerate the SDGs both in China and globally. Nearly 50 companies have joined the UN Global Compact Target Gender Equality (TGE) Accelerator in China since its launch in 2022. Many have also become signatories of the WEPs and committed to ambitious Gender Equality Targets through the Forward Faster Initiative.

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator in China noted: “Grounded in the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Tool, this guidebook offers a roadmap and showcases exemplary practices that can be replicated and scaled, guiding businesses in assessing their impact in the realm of gender equality. We hope to witness more achievements like this, which can continue to offer guidance and foster accountability and progress in this vital area.”

Notes to Editors

About the UN Global Compact:

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Local Networks covering 67 countries and 15 Country Managers establishing Networks in 34 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.







United Nations Global Compact media@unglobalcompact.org