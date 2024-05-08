Award-Winning Terrazzo Welcomes the World in O’Hare's New Terminal
TERRAZZO installation in O'Hare Airport's new terminal A greets travelers in 29 languages. Photos by Joe Aldolfino, Clayton Menconi
A 2024 HONOR Award was presented to Menconi Terrazzo for the installation at O'Hare's new Terminal A.
HANDCRAFTED: Terrazzo was troweled by hand on columns and existing terrazzo tiles were replicated with poured-in-place terrazzo in the new Terminal A at O'Hare Airport.
Menconi Terrazzo is recognized by the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association for excellent workmanship in 260,000-square-foot installation.
Menconi Terrazzo of Bensenville, Illinois, was recognized by the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) in its annual Honor Award program for superb craftsmanship and successful project management on the handcrafted installation. The majority of the 260,000-square-foot terrazzo project was poured in place.
A minimalist epoxy terrazzo design, sparkling with all-sided mirror aggregate, incorporates zinc divider strips and a five-color pattern that enhances wayfinding through the airport. Accenting the simple design are exuberant greetings in terrazzo to welcome travelers in 29 languages at five entries.
In certain zones, some existing precast terrazzo tiles had to be removed to accommodate new mechanicals and carousels. New matching terrazzo was poured in place, then saw-cut in a 12-by-12-inch pattern to replicate the older tiles. While terrazzo was installed to replace the carpet in the corridors, the job site was partitioned off to accommodate foot traffic. Work was completed one side at a time with care taken to match the strip patterns. Surveyors were used to create benchmarks for technicians to follow, which saved time and ensured an impeccable layout.to accommodate new mechanicals and carousels
The installation includes five staircases in precast terrazzo and 22,000 linear feet of poured-in-place cove wall base. Terrazzo was hand-troweled on 20 columns.
Joint venture Austin Power Partners led the construction of the new terminal as general contractor. HOK and Muller and Muller were the architects of the project. In 2023, AIA Chicago's Design Excellence Award presented the Terminal A expansion project the Citation of Merit.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material that originated in 15th-century Italy, descending from the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
