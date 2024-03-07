Governor Abbott Announces Over $553,000 In Career Training Grants To San Antonio Schools

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced three Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $553,000 have been awarded to three San Antonio area schools by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 350 students in high-demand occupations such as network and computer systems administrators, human factors engineers, and chefs.

“With more Texans working than ever before, it is critical that we continue to invest in our workforce to ensure hardworking Texans have the skills they need to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “These career training grants will help provide essential career and technical education to students in the San Antonio area as they pursue careers in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with Central Texas schools as we continue to create a brighter economic future for every Texan."

“TWC is committed to providing Texans with the resources to pursue successful careers in occupations where they are needed most,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These JET grants will enable more than 350 students across the San Antonio area to fill critical roles in the Texas economy and meet the needs of Texas employers.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at the Alamo Colleges District – Palo Alto College campus.

The three JET grants include:

Alamo Colleges District – Palo Alto College: a $254,109 grant to purchase equipment to train 84 students as network and computer systems administrators.

Judson Independent School District: a $254,847 grant to train 150 students as human factors engineers and ergonomists in partnership with Alamo Colleges District – Northeast Lakeview College.

Lytle Independent School District: a $44,659 grant to train 120 students as chefs and head cooks in partnership with Alamo Colleges District – St. Phillip’s College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.