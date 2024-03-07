Office of the Governor – News Release – Department of Human Services Director to Transition to Private Sector in May

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES DIRECTOR TO TRANSITION TO PRIVATE SECTOR IN MAY



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 7, 2024

HONOLULU — DHS Director Cathy Betts will transition from her role in May 2024, concluding a remarkable 17-year tenure with the state of Hawaiʻi.

Betts has led the department since 2020, stepping into the leadership position just a few months into the pandemic. Before that, she served as the deputy director from 2017 to 2020.

Starting her state career in the state Department of the Attorney General, Betts was initially a deputy assigned to child abuse and neglect cases, paternity, and involuntary commitment. Following that role, she became the Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women, advocating for progressive legislative policies for women and girls.

“Cathy has been a fearless warrior for our community and her staff throughout the pandemic and the Maui wildfires as DHS took on the lead role in recovery for our residents,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “She will continue to be a fierce advocate and voice for children, families, and our kūpuna through her commitment to social justice and equity.”

During the pandemic, Betts adeptly managed the department, transitioning 1,900 employees to telework and disbursing over $79 million in relief funds. She secured federal waivers, ensuring widespread assistance and maximized support for families. Her commitment to civil legal services and co-chairing the Trauma-Informed Care task force showcased her dedication to community needs.

“I leave this department with a grateful heart and much aloha for our hard-working DHS team. I have learned the true meaning of resilience and grit while leading this department. I am ever grateful to have served in Governor Green’s administration and will always support this team. I will continue to advocate for the safety and well-being of children and equity for underrepresented communities and serve as a mentor for others who will be the change agents of tomorrow.”

Betts will join the Hawai‘i State Bar Association as its new Executive Director.

The Governor will announce Betts’ successor in the coming days.

