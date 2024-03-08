Actor Kadeem Hardison Partners with Vontélle Eyewear to Launch Exclusive Line of Nostalgic Flip Up Glasses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kadeem Hardison is stepping into the fashion business! DEEMED, the new company under the visionary leadership of Hardison unites with Vontélle, a global Black women owned eyewear business based in Brooklyn, by launching a collection of flip-up aviator glasses inspired by the iconic character Dwayne Wayne. With a collaborative vision, this reimagined collection offers high-quality metal frames with a detachable flip-up shade in a variety of styles and colors.
“We are overjoyed to pay homage to this cultural phenomenon. We are thrilled to introduce this exclusive eyewear collection under the esteemed company DEEMED, led by the talented Kadeem Hardison”, says Vontelle's Co-Founder, Tracy Green.
Kadeem Hardison captured audience’s hearts portraying Dwayne Wayne with his charismatic personality and distinctive style on the 80’s hit spin-off, A Different World. As a student at the fictional historically black college, Kadeem became a fashion icon with his signature flip-up aviator glasses, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture on and off screen. “I'm a huge fan of aviator frames. I wanted to design something that everybody would love”, says Kadeem Hardison.
The collaboration with Vontélle Eyewear for the nostalgic glasses is a testament to DEEMED's commitment to celebrating diversity, creativity, and the enduring legacy of influential characters like Dwayne Wayne and his former cast members. “Together, we bring forth a collection that embodies the spirit of authenticity and artistic expression”, says Nancey Harris, Co-Founder.
As an ongoing contribution to education for people of color, The Kadeem Hardison Scholarship Fund will be fueled by sales from the eyewear collection. A percentage of each purchase will be awarded to a young adult to help aid them on their quest to higher education.
“We are seeing the after effects of the influence A Different World had on Black Executives in positions today. The exposition of excitement with the HBCU college tour said a lot. Everyone from production to the cast has made a lasting impact on society and we are devoted to continuing that momentum,” says Jayce Baron, DEEMED, Co-Founder.
The Aviator frames come in gold and silver and embody a detailed design including Hardison's signature engraving. The flip-up component comes in four colors (Silver, Chestnut, Blush, and Cerulean) and has a new magnetic technology allowing the attachment to be completely removed if desired. Eye prescriptions can be filled online through Vontelle's website.
The exclusive line is available for purchase now at www.VONTELLE.com!
Jayce Baron
“We are overjoyed to pay homage to this cultural phenomenon. We are thrilled to introduce this exclusive eyewear collection under the esteemed company DEEMED, led by the talented Kadeem Hardison”, says Vontelle's Co-Founder, Tracy Green.
Kadeem Hardison captured audience’s hearts portraying Dwayne Wayne with his charismatic personality and distinctive style on the 80’s hit spin-off, A Different World. As a student at the fictional historically black college, Kadeem became a fashion icon with his signature flip-up aviator glasses, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture on and off screen. “I'm a huge fan of aviator frames. I wanted to design something that everybody would love”, says Kadeem Hardison.
The collaboration with Vontélle Eyewear for the nostalgic glasses is a testament to DEEMED's commitment to celebrating diversity, creativity, and the enduring legacy of influential characters like Dwayne Wayne and his former cast members. “Together, we bring forth a collection that embodies the spirit of authenticity and artistic expression”, says Nancey Harris, Co-Founder.
As an ongoing contribution to education for people of color, The Kadeem Hardison Scholarship Fund will be fueled by sales from the eyewear collection. A percentage of each purchase will be awarded to a young adult to help aid them on their quest to higher education.
“We are seeing the after effects of the influence A Different World had on Black Executives in positions today. The exposition of excitement with the HBCU college tour said a lot. Everyone from production to the cast has made a lasting impact on society and we are devoted to continuing that momentum,” says Jayce Baron, DEEMED, Co-Founder.
The Aviator frames come in gold and silver and embody a detailed design including Hardison's signature engraving. The flip-up component comes in four colors (Silver, Chestnut, Blush, and Cerulean) and has a new magnetic technology allowing the attachment to be completely removed if desired. Eye prescriptions can be filled online through Vontelle's website.
The exclusive line is available for purchase now at www.VONTELLE.com!
Jayce Baron
JAYCEBARON.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram