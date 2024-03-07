MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 26, 2024, to Monday, March 4, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 26, 2024, through Monday, March 4, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 58 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kainece Coplins, of Southeast, D.C., for Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 24-030-161

A Springfield Armory XDS-93.3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Aleka D. Wade, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone. CCN: 24-030-319

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-030-352

A Glock 38 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Stephon Shamir Anselm Anthony Benjamin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 24-030-511

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-030-540

A Beretta 950-BS .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of G Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Allen Harrison, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-030-546

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Daniel Fernando Fula, of Bryans Road, MD, for Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-030-662

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft Second Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-030-760

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Savon Sims, of New Baltimore, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-030-897

A Canik TP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old David Rodney Harris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Bench Warrant, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-030-934

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered int eh 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Andre Stevenson, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 24-030-972

An ASG .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-031-040

A Delton DTI-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle and a Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Kai Thompson, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 22-year-old Kevin Lee, of Capital Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-031-085

Thursday, February 29, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 700 block of 11TH Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Lanoix Pierrelus, of Northeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Davon Rogers, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-031-135

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Galveston Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Rushawn Barrett, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Flee Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-031-310

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun, and a Taurus .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-031-369

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Kiara Tyrese Swanson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and No Permit. CCN: 24-031-437

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-031-570

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Bryan Naziir Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-031-579

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-031-587

Friday, March 1, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Third Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lamarre Ricardo Dixon, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 24-031-676

A Llama handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Antoine Gatling, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-031-781

A BB gun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-031-784

A Glock 42 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Moneah Ronaghi, of Conway, AR, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-031-952

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 BB gun was recovered in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-032-045

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-032-063

A Century Arms Canik TP-9DA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-032-191

Saturday, March 2, 2024

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-032-227

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered int eh 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Joseph Aaron Shields, of Riverdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-032-237

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Rashid Abdullah Nero, of Cheltenham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-032-278

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-032-609

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-032-627

An American Tactical Firefly GSG .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Vincent Jerod Devon, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-032-657

Sunday, March 3, 2024

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Rodney Jerome Cook, of Alexandria, VA, and 21-year-old Jordan Andrew Sweksy, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-032-706

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Ricardo Sykes, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-032-758

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marcel Tevon Foster, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Driving under the Influence, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-032-791

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Roderick Vyndike Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-032-974

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Jasper Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Rahnan Mills, of no fixed address, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Simple Assault, Unlawful Entry, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-032-992

A .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Ricardo Ellerbe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fugitive from Justice, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-032-995

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Charles Xavier Bunn, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and No Permit. CCN: 24-033-005