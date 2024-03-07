MPD and USCP Officers Awarded Lifesaving Medal

A member of the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District and a member of the United States Capitol Police were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for saving the life of a suicidal individual.

On January 6, 2024, MPD Officer Christopher Boyle and USCP Officer Wulf Sutcliffe responded to a call for a person attempting to jump off the Hopscotch Bridge on H Street, Northeast, which overlooks First Street, Second Street, and the train tracks that run in between them. Upon their arrival, they saw a man straddling the railing of the bridge with a cable tied around his neck. The other end of the cable was tied to the railing, and it was apparent to the two officers that the man intended to hang himself off the bridge.

Officer Sutcliffe and Officer Boyle approached the man, and Officer Sutcliffe began speaking to him while Officer Boyle positioned himself so that he could grab the man in case the conversation failed. Through excellent de-escalation skills, the officers successfully persuaded the man not to hang himself and helped him down off the railing.

“I’m pleased to have this opportunity to recognize MPD’s own Officer Boyle and also USCP Officer Sutcliffe,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Our officers work with Capitol Police officers on many calls, and the teamwork shown by Officer Sutcliffe and Officer Boyle is a fine example of the close collaboration between our two agencies to protect and serve our communities. I’m grateful for their quick thinking, empathy, humanity, and heroic actions that helped save this man’s life.”

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Officer Boyle and Officer Sutcliffe were awarded Lifesaving Medals by Chief Smith in recognition of their actions.

