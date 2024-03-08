New Dubai Resort: Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands Offers AI & Oceanfront Stays

New upscale Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands opens, offering AI concierge & stunning Arabian Sea views

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StayWell Holdings, one of the largest hotel management groups in Asia Pacific and a subsidiary of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc, one of Japan's leading hotel and leisure companies, has opened the first hotel under Park Regis by Prince - Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands. The addition of this new property to the StayWell stable complements the existing portfolio of hotels in the Middle East region and officially launches the new brand.

An upscale and premium brand, Park Regis by Prince is on a mission to create ‘The World's Most Thoughtful Hotels’, the brand is the latest offering in the company's impressive line-up of brands. Guests travelling can expect to be treated like royalty with modern technology and a twist on classic hotel experiences. Each Park Regis by Prince property will embody a fusion of the company's Australian and Japanese heritage, whilst simultaneously highlighting and celebrating the local culture that make each hotel location special.

The first hotel under the new brand banner, Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands is a resort-style property, a mere 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and one of only three hotels located on the Dubai Islands. With direct access to the beach, the property features state-of-the-art business and leisure facilities, coffee shop, swim-up pool bar, as well as a shisha lounge, gym, full spa with 8 treatment rooms, sauna and steam, and parking. The hotel’s food and beverage offerings include all day dining destination Jalun which offers buffet and a la carte options serving international cuisine with authentic flair; the Japanese lobby café O Choko where guests can enjoy sushi as well as afternoon tea, pastries, and tea and brews; Yakamoz restaurant which highlights Levantine cuisine and handcrafted cocktails; and Yamba Rock the hotels cocktail pool bar in an island vibe setting.

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, most of the property's rooms have direct sea views, and all boast balconies. Guests of Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands enjoy premium in-room amenities in partnership with Atkinson's (London, 1799) and the hotel boasts a series of bespoke brand experiences including signature scent and curated music selection designed to create a more relaxing and enjoyable guest experience. Park Regis by Prince's newly created Guest Services AI tool Jean has been designed to assist in creating memorable experiences and exceptional service at every touchpoint. Inspired by the location, the hotel’s biophilic design is evident through features such as natural stone finishes, spacious rooms. Modern technology plays a significant part in the guest experience with a bespoke service APP, leading LED TV with Chromecast enabled, to ensure guests stay feels like a home away from home.

Mr. Yoshiki Kaneda, President of Seibu Prince Worldwide Inc. said, “We are pleased to announce one of our newest hotels Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands, our first Park Regis by Prince branded hotel. We are excited to launch this hotel in Dubai, the largest trading and commercial centre in the Middle East and a fast-growing international city as a hub connecting Europe, Africa and Asia. By opening our first Park Regis by Prince hotel in this globally well-known tourist city, we aim to further enhance international recognition of Prince Hotels.”

Simon Wan, President and Director of StayWell Holdings Pty Ltd, said of the opening, "Park Regis by Prince Dubai Islands is a welcome addition to our ever-growing portfolio of hotels. Park Regis by Prince is an exciting concept in hotels that sets the standard for the guest experience. This new property is the pinnacle of biophilic sophistication – a living, breathing extension of its natural environment, combined with a level of service that is unmatched in the category. We are thrilled to announce this evolution of the Park Regis brand.”

Park Regis by Prince offers an upscale class hotel experience that acts as a complement to the current StayWell portfolio of brands, all of which celebrates both the history and modernity of the cities in which they reside and the companies of which they are a part.

Stays at Park Regis by Prince Dubai Island start with an opening offer at AED$450++ including breakfast for two.

Book via the hotel website www.parkregisbyprincedubaiislands.com