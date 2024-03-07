Help on the way to B.C. veterinarian clinics that treat farm animals

CANADA, March 7 - Clinics that help B.C. farmers and ranchers care for their animals will have extra sets of skilled hands in their offices through a new program that covers summer placement costs for both veterinary and veterinary technologist students.

“Canada’s farmers and ranchers rely on the support of veterinary professionals to care for the health and welfare of their animals,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “By offering students the experience and skills they need to treat livestock and farm animals, this investment will help ensure that B.C.’s veterinary offices can continue to meet demand for services well into the future.”

The $300,000 pilot program offers up to $6,000 per placement to help with wages and travel costs, and could support the placements of up to 50 students this year.

“Introducing veterinary students to rural veterinary practices and communities will help them realize it can be a very rewarding career and lifestyle,” said Pam Alexis, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food. “These placements will offer clinics immediate staffing help over the summer, as well as the prospect of attracting full-time employees after graduation, while providing more support to B.C. farmers seeking care for their animals.”

Eligible veterinary practices must be accredited by the College of Veterinarians of B.C. and offer services for livestock and farm animals that may include cattle, swine, sheep, goats, poultry, bison and fish. Practices that provide services to clients at any production scale (e.g. large-scale, small lot) are eligible to apply.

“This is great news for students, for farmers and producers, and of course for the animals. Food-animal health is a vital component of B.C.’s agriculture programs and of veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Fraser Davidson, president of the Society of BC Veterinarians. “This new funding will facilitate students to learn on the job and will help support our hardworking and very busy large-animal veterinarians throughout B.C.”

Eligible students must have completed their first year of studies and be enrolled in an American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) accredited veterinary college or an AVMA or Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) Animal Health Technology / Veterinary Technician program.

Veterinary practices can apply here: https://submit.digital.gov.bc.ca/app/form/submit?f=96cc199a-3f3e-4ed3-8904-6547c63018ac

The program is funded by the governments of Canada and British Columbia under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), a federal-provincial-territorial initiative. Funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with applications accepted until 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on April 15, 2024, or until the funding has been fully allocated.

The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities, and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.