Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 213,758 $ 211,479 1 % $ 892,396 $ 759,813 17 % Operating income 23,510 15,605 51 % 84,622 49,343 71 % EBITDA(1) 45,276 35,872 26 % 168,961 131,320 29 % Cashflow 44,457 38,590 15 % 163,321 130,795 25 % Net income (loss) (7,861 ) 12,264 nm 41,594 37,999 9 % Attributable to shareholders (7,847 ) 12,244 nm 41,625 38,008 10 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA(1) $ 1.11 $ 0.84 32 % $ 4.11 $ 3.06 34 % Cashflow $ 1.09 $ 0.91 20 % $ 3.97 $ 3.04 31 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.29 nm $ 1.01 $ 0.88 15 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 39,975 41,652 (4 %) 40,409 42,216 (4 %) Diluted 40,623 42,524 (4 %) 41,147 42,980 (4 %) December 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2023 2022 Change Total Assets $ 861,658 $ 878,615 (2 %) Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 100,834 127,628 (21 %) Working Capital(2) 123,439 112,154 10 % Net Debt(3) - 15,474 (100 %) Shareholders’ Equity 530,758 522,023 2 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 reflect continued stable industry conditions. North American market share gains resulting from equipment upgrades and modestly improved pricing contributed to improved fourth quarter results in 2023 as compared to 2022. Fourth quarter Australian revenue was lower compared to the prior year due to lower service rig activity. $16.2 million of non-recurring income tax expense and $10.6 million of related interest and penalties were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of a Tax Court of Canada ruling upholding Canada Revenue Agency reassessments related to the Company’s 2009 income trust conversion. Despite the $26.8 million reduction in net income resulting from this reassessment, Total Energy achieved record consolidated financial results for 2023.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 74,700 $ 69,185 8 % $ 287,333 $ 252,663 14 % EBITDA(1) $ 23,880 $ 17,976 33 % $ 75,710 $ 60,002 26 % EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue 32 % 26 % 23 % 26 % 24 % 8 % Operating days(2) 2,588 2,600 - 10,311 10,485 (2 %) Canada 1,890 1,588 19 % 6,913 6,263 10 % United States 356 689 (48 %) 2,052 2,734 (25 %) Australia 342 323 6 % 1,346 1,488 (10 %) Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 28,864 $ 26,610 8 % $ 27,867 $ 24,098 16 % Canada 27,162 24,751 10 % 26,076 22,369 17 % United States 30,483 28,270 8 % 28,700 25,126 14 % Australia 36,582 32,207 14 % 35,791 29,484 21 % Utilization 30 % 30 % - 30 % 30 % - Canada 27 % 22 % 23 % 25 % 22 % 14 % United States 32 % 58 % (45 %) 47 % 58 % (19 %) Australia 74 % 70 % 6 % 74 % 82 % (10 %) Rigs, average for period 94 94 - 94 94 - Canada 77 76 1 % 77 76 1 % United States 12 13 (8 %) 12 13 (8 %) Australia 5 5 - 5 5 -





(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release. (2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

CDS segment revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023 was higher compared with the previous year quarter due to increased revenue per operating day arising from the deployment of upgraded equipment. Negatively impacting utilization in the United States was the transfer of a triple drilling rig to Canada during the second quarter of 2023 and a general slowdown in industry activity, which was partially offset by higher pricing due in part to the mix of equipment operating. Higher utilization following the return to service of an upgraded drilling rig combined with higher revenue per operating day due to rate increases arising from rig upgrades and fewer standby days due to wet weather in 2023 compared to 2022 contributed to improved year over year fourth quarter results in Australia.



Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 19,544 $ 20,043 (2 %) $ 84,906 $ 66,954 27 % EBITDA(1) $ 6,927 $ 6,171 12 % $ 30,904 $ 23,361 32 % EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue 35 % 31 % 13 % 36 % 35 % 3 % Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 14,139 $ 12,483 13 % $ 55,041 $ 44,376 24 % Pieces of rental equipment 7,700 9,440 (18 %) 7,700 9,440 (18 %) Canada 6,790 8,540 (20 %) 6,790 8,540 (20 %) United States 910 900 1 % 910 900 1 % Rental equipment utilization 18 % 18 % - 18 % 16 % 13 % Canada 16 % 16 % - 16 % 15 % 7 % United States 33 % 33 % - 35 % 29 % 21 % Heavy trucks 67 71 (6 %) 67 71 (6 %) Canada 46 48 (4 %) 46 48 (4 %) United States 21 23 (9 %) 21 23 (9 %)





(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment decreased marginally as compared to the same period in 2022 due to the deferral of certain projects in Canada that was partially offset by market share gains in the United States. Higher year over year fourth quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin was due to improved revenue per utilized piece of equipment. A significant number of underutilized rental pieces were disposed of in Canada during 2023.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 95,439 $ 93,668 2 % $ 417,646 $ 331,669 26 % EBITDA(1) $ 14,074 $ 10,771 31 % $ 53,817 $ 36,933 46 % EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue 15 % 11 % 36 % 13 % 11 % 18 % Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 39,496 41,243 (4 %) 39,496 41,243 (4 %) Canada 13,856 18,768 (26 %) 13,856 18,768 (26 %) United States 25,640 22,475 14 % 25,640 22,475 14 % Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 67 % 75 % (11 %) 73 % 61 % 20 % Canada 76 % 66 % 15 % 77 % 47 % 64 % United States 61 % 84 % (27 %) 70 % 79 % (11 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 162.8 $ 219.5 (26 %) $ 162.8 $ 219.5 (26 %)





(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release. (2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to higher United States fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and improved utilization of the Canadian compression rental fleet. EBITDA and EBITDA margin increased due to improved fabrication sales margins and a greater relative revenue contribution from the higher margin parts and service business. The fabrication sales backlog decreased to $162.8 million compared to the $219.5 million backlog at December 31, 2022. Sequentially, the quarter end backlog increased by $9.9 million from September 30, 2023.





Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 24,075 $ 28,583 (16 %) $ 102,511 $ 108,527 (6 %) EBITDA (1) $ 3,997 $ 6,222 (36 %) $ 19,833 $ 23,395 (15 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 17 % 22 % (23 %) 19 % 22 % (14 %) Service hours(2) 24,631 29,566 (17 %) 106,551 117,306 (9 %) Canada 13,293 14,460 (8 %) 52,281 57,123 (8 %) United States 4,707 5,374 (12 %) 23,488 19,157 23 % Australia 6,631 9,732 (32 %) 30,782 41,026 (25 %) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 977 $ 967 1 % $ 962 $ 925 4 % Canada 931 960 (3 %) 949 918 3 % United States 924 955 (3 %) 969 899 8 % Australia 1,109 983 13 % 980 948 3 % Utilization(3) 29 % 33 % (13 %) 31 % 32 % (3 %) Canada 26 % 28 % (7 %) 26 % 27 % (4 %) United States 47 % 53 % (11 %) 59 % 48 % 23 % Australia 25 % 37 % (32 %) 29 % 39 % (26 %) Rigs, average for period 79 79 - 79 79 - Canada 56 56 - 56 56 - United States 11 11 - 11 11 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -





(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release. (2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby. (3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter Canadian activity in the WS segment was negatively impacted by reduced well abandonment activity following the conclusion of government incentive programs. Segment EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased as compared to 2022 due to lower activity in all jurisdictions and competitive North American pricing that was partially offset by increased pricing in Australia.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the execution of its 2023 capital expenditure program in preparation for the upcoming North American winter drilling season. $75.2 million of capital expenditures were made to December 31, 2023, with $14.2 million of 2023 capital expenditure commitments carried forward into 2024.

Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with $123.4 million of positive working capital, including $47.9 million of cash, and $125 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2023 was 5.25%.

Outlook

Industry conditions remain relatively stable. Oil and natural gas producers continue to be measured in their drilling and completion programs as they pursue acquisition opportunities and execute shareholder return strategies. While recent North American natural gas spot market price weakness may adversely impact near term natural gas drilling activity, the pending completion of several LNG export facilities is expected to provide relief to the North American natural gas market.

Total Energy’s previously announced 2024 preliminary capital expenditure budget of $46.5 million includes $22.4 million of growth capital. Included in 2024 growth capital is the recertification and upgrade of three Australian service rigs that are being reactivated under long term contracts. The first rig was completed and commenced operations in late February and the remaining two rigs are expected to be completed and commence operations during the second and third quarters of 2024, respectively. Included in 2023 capital expenditure commitments carried into 2024 is the completion of an Australian drilling rig that is expected to commence operations in July 2024 under a long term contract as well as several natural gas compression rental units being constructed for deployment in the United States under long term contracts.

Total Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Savanna Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Savanna Australia”) today completed the acquisition of Saxon Energy Services Australia Pty Ltd. (“Saxon”). US $34.8 million cash was paid at closing, with an additional US $2.0 million less any applicable post-closing deductions to be paid on the first anniversary of closing. Concurrent with the acquisition of Saxon, Muhammad Yasir Nisar was appointed Assistant Vice President, Drilling Services of Total Energy.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of Total Energy has declared a dividend of $0.09 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a 13% increase from the fourth quarter 2023 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2024. The ex-dividend date is March 28, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(audited)

December 31 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,935 $ 34,061 Accounts receivable 137,604 154,581 Inventory 98,179 91,614 Prepaid expenses and deposits 16,735 18,847 Income taxes receivable - 496 Current portion of lease asset - 378 300,453 299,977 Property, plant and equipment 557,152 567,515 Income taxes receivable - 7,070 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 861,658 $ 878,615 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 116,794 $ 114,274 Deferred revenue 39,321 63,895 Income taxes payable 9,771 - Dividends payable 3,198 2,490 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,880 5,173 Current portion of long-term debt 2,050 1,991 177,014 187,823 Long-term debt 90,947 117,997 Lease liabilities 9,887 9,631 Deferred income tax liability 53,052 41,141 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 251,283 261,109 Contributed surplus 4,805 3,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,506 ) (17,032 ) Non-controlling interest 521 552 Retained earnings 299,655 273,804 530,758 522,023 $ 861,658 $ 878,615





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023

2022

2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue $ 213,758 $ 211,479 $ 892,396 $ 759,813 Cost of services 155,976 162,291 678,246 589,809 Selling, general and administration 13,242 11,082 46,828 39,671 Other expense (income) (92 ) 2,115 (300 ) 1,035 Share-based compensation 729 351 2,186 1,142 Depreciation 20,393 20,035 80,814 78,813 Operating income 23,510 15,605 84,622 49,343 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,373 232 3,525 3,164 Finance costs, net (12,235 ) (2,094 ) (17,425 ) (7,374 ) Net income before income taxes 12,648 13,743 70,722 45,133 Current income tax expense 17,077 1,289 17,217 1,250 Deferred income tax expense 3,432 190 11,911 5,884 Total income tax expense 20,509 1,479 29,128 7,134 Net income (loss) $ (7,861 ) $ 12,264 $ 41,594 $ 37,999 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (7,847 ) $ 12,244 $ 41,625 $ 30,008 Non-controlling interest (14 ) 20 (31 ) (9 ) Income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.29 $ 1.03 $ 0.90 Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.29 $ 1.01 $ 0.88



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Net income (loss) $ (7,861 ) $ 12,264 $ 41,594 $ 37,999 Foreign currency translation (1,440 ) 965 (8,474 ) 9,672 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1,440 ) 965 (8,474 ) 9,672 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (9,301 ) $ 13,229 $ 33,120 $ 47,671 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (9,287 ) $ 13,209 $ 33,151 $ 47,680 Non-controlling interest (14 ) 20 (31 ) (9 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2023

2022

2023

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the period $ (7,861 ) $ 12,264 $ 41,594 $ 37,999 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 20,393 20,035 80,814 78,813 Share-based compensation 729 351 2,186 1,142 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,373 ) (232 ) (3,525 ) (3,164 ) Finance costs, net 12,235 2,094 17,425 7,374 Foreign currency translation (136 ) 2,115 (4,420 ) 1,035 Current income tax expense 17,077 1,289 17,217 1,250 Deferred income tax expense 3,432 190 11,911 5,884 Income taxes recovered (paid) (39 ) 484 119 462 Cashflow 44,457 38,590 163,321 130,795 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 25,373 9,564 16,977 (64,103 ) Inventory 3,285 1,777 (6,565 ) (1,690 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 7,319 466 2,112 (9,639 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15,805 ) (4,543 ) (5,325 ) 40,417 Deferred revenue (14,265 ) 8,755 (24,574 ) 47,621 Cash provided by operating activities 50,364 54,609 145,946 143,401 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15,611 ) (14,713 ) (75,242 ) (56,735 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,106 332 11,516 6,292 Changes in non-cash working capital items (5,599 ) (1,373 ) (3,107 ) 8,181 Cash used in investing activities (16,104 ) (15,754 ) (66,833 ) (42,262 ) Financing: Repayment of long-term debt (10,500 ) (28,574 ) (26,991 ) (70,529 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,198 ) (1,359 ) (5,912 ) (4,966 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,198 ) (2,517 ) (12,142 ) (4,999 ) Repurchase of common shares - (4,491 ) (13,587 ) (12,638 ) Shares issued on exercise of share options - 42 42 158 Interest paid (1,314 ) (2,198 ) (6,649 ) (7,469 ) Cash used in financing activities (16,210 ) (39,097 ) (65,239 ) (100,443 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 18,050 (242 ) 13,874 696 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,885 34,303 34,061 33,365 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 47,935 $ 34,061 $ 47,935 $ 34,061



Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 74,700 $ 19,544 $ 95,439 $ 24,075 $ - $ 213,758 Cost of services 47,897 10,485 78,813 18,781 - 155,976 Selling, general and administration 3,436 2,260 3,294 1,324 2,928 13,242 Other (income) loss (85 ) (35 ) 113 - (85 ) (92 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 729 729 Depreciation 9,668 5,111 2,528 2,853 233 20,393 Operating income (loss) 13,784 1,723 10,691 1,117 (3,805 ) 23,510 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 428 93 855 27 (30 ) 1,373 Finance costs, net (21 ) (50 ) (110 ) (23 ) (12,031 ) (12,235 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 14,191 1,766 11,436 1,121 (15,866 ) 12,648 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 364,968 169,847 255,055 69,398 2,390 861,658 Total liabilities 64,810 29,502 93,980 6,383 136,225 330,900 Capital expenditures 6,282 1,446 7,669 208 6 15,611





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 116,289 $ 77,779 $ 19,690 $ 213,758 Non-current assets(2) 384,448 129,817 46,940 561,205





As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 69,185 $ 20,043 $ 93,668 $ 28,583 $ - $ 211,479 Cost of services 49,225 12,152 79,703 21,211 - 162,291 Selling, general and administration 2,007 1,912 3,208 1,153 2,802 11,082 Other income - - - - 2,115 2,115 Share-based compensation - - - - 351 351 Depreciation 9,138 4,868 2,618 3,165 246 20,035 Operating income (loss) 8,815 1,111 8,139 3,054 (5,514 ) 15,605 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 23 192 14 3 - 232 Finance costs, net (9 ) (16 ) (124 ) (9 ) (1,936 ) (2,094 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 8,829 1,287 8,029 3,048 (7,450 ) 13,743 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 346,870 182,095 260,019 83,628 6,003 878,615 Total liabilities 62,545 20,292 122,320 6,003 145,432 356,592 Capital expenditures 6,865 3,490 3,928 400 30 14,713





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 89,191 $ 97,228 $ 25,060 $ 211,479 Non-current assets(2) 373,637 146,886 51,045 571,568





(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities. (2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.



As at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 287,333 $ 84,906 $ 417,646 $ 102,511 $ - $ 892,396 Cost of services 201,363 46,210 352,079 78,594 - 678,246 Selling, general and administration 10,988 8,634 13,416 4,448 9,342 46,828 Other income (65 ) (35 ) 25 - (225 ) (300 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 2,186 2,186 Depreciation 37,775 19,731 10,350 11,944 1,014 80,814 Operating income (loss) 37,272 10,366 41,776 7,525 (12,317 ) 84,622 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 663 807 1,691 364 - 3,525 Finance costs, net (65 ) (113 ) (463 ) (74 ) (16,710 ) (17,425 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 37,870 11,060 43,004 7,815 (29,027 ) 70,722 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 364,968 169,847 255,055 69,398 2,390 861,658 Total liabilities 64,810 29,502 93,980 6,383 136,225 330,900 Capital expenditures 46,810 7,223 14,452 6,516 241 75,242





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 419,618 $ 381,396 $ 91,382 $ 892,396 Non-current assets(2) 384,448 129,817 46,940 561,205





As at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 252,663 $ 66,954 $ 331,669 $ 108,527 $ - $ 759,813 Cost of services 185,579 37,713 286,259 80,258 - 589,809 Selling, general and administration 7,374 6,902 10,071 5,130 10,194 39,671 Other expense - - - - 1,035 1,035 Share-based compensation - - - - 1,142 1,142 Depreciation 35,785 19,518 9,725 12,832 953 78,813 Operating income (loss) 23,925 2,821 25,614 10,307 (13,324 ) 49,343 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 292 1,022 1,594 256 - 3,164 Finance costs, net (23 ) (75 ) (412 ) (26 ) (6,838 ) (7,374 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 24,194 3,768 26,796 10,537 (20,162 ) 45,133 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 346,870 182,095 260,019 83,628 6,003 878,615 Total liabilities 62,545 20,292 122,320 6,003 145,432 356,592 Capital expenditures 34,835 8,508 9,490 3,792 110 56,735





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 371,478 $ 263,751 $ 124,584 $ 759,813 Non-current assets(2) 373,637 146,886 51,045 571,568





(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities. (2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.



Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 15 to the Company’s 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements.

