Spirit Blockchain Capital Invests in CryptoSlam to Pioneer Development, Tokenization, and Foundation Support

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR), an investment firm in the blockchain and digital asset sectors, is excited to announce its strategic investment in CryptoSlam, the leading aggregator of non-fungible token (NFT) data across multiple blockchain ecosystems. This investment marks a significant move for Spirit Blockchain Capital, as it takes an active role in enhancing CryptoSlam's technical capabilities, exploring innovative tokenization opportunities, and laying the groundwork for CryptoSlam's strategic goals.



Founded in 2018 by Randy Wasinger, CryptoSlam has rapidly become an essential resource for NFT enthusiasts and investors, offering deep insights into market trends and performance across various platforms. With the backing of prominent figures and capital from the tech and blockchain communities, CryptoSlam is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation. Spirit Blockchain Capital's involvement will further catalyze these efforts, bringing new resources and development advancements through Troon Technologies, an SBC company, along with strategic guidance to the table.

Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital, provided insight into the investment strategy: “By investing in CryptoSlam, we're not just participating in the NFT market's expansion; we're actively shaping it. Troon Technologies will lead the technical development, building interfaces to real time financially traded assets across distributed ledgers leading to optimized portfolio services through the rebalancing of investor portfolios."

"Randy Wasinger, Founder and CEO of CryptoSlam, commented on the agreement: 'Working with Spirit Blockchain Capital and leveraging the expertise of Lewis Bateman offers us significant opportunities for growth. Teaming up with Troon Technologies for development, alongside the strategic guidance from Spirit and access to its portfolio network, provides a strong foundation for progress. This collaboration goes beyond a simple investment; it's a strategic partnership that enables us to expand our capabilities and make a more substantial impact in the NFT space."

"Seeing Spirit Blockchain Capital's move to invest in CryptoSlam brings a real sense of progress to what we're all working towards in the blockchain space," said Paul Dube, Co-Founder of Troon Technologies. "It's a sign of the growing recognition into a burgeoning digital asset financial sector spearheaded by CryptoSlam's trusted NFT data. For us, having been partners with CryptoSlam, this investment by Spirit Blockchain highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation across the industry. It's more than just a financial transaction; it's about building a stronger ecosystem together."

This strategic move highlights Spirit's dedication to fostering innovation in the digital asset space, emphasizing its commitment to advancing the sector by investing in essential platforms like CryptoSlam.

About CryptoSlam

CryptoSlam stands as a premier multi-chain NFT data aggregator, delivering extensive insights and analytics across diverse blockchain ecosystems. From its early days, CryptoSlam has led the charge in the NFT domain, providing a unified platform for users, investors, and collectors to explore, scrutinize, and grasp the dynamics of NFT market trends and transactions. Bolstered by the backing of distinguished investors, CryptoSlam persistently expands the limits of NFT data aggregation and analysis, reinforcing its position as an industry vanguard.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

