Puʻainakō Street repaving work to begin the week of March 18

Posted on Mar 7, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this notification of lane closures for the start of repaving work on Puʻainakō Street near Waiākea Elementary and Intermediate schools.    

There will be a single lane closure on Puʻainakō Street, in the vicinity of Kinoʻole Street and ʻIwalani Street, on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to complete the first lift for repaving of this stretch.  Special duty police officers will be on-site to direct traffic during the alternating lane closure.  

Subsequent work on this project is to be completed as nightwork throughout April 2024, between the hours of 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Work dates will be announced as scheduled.  

Previous preparation work on Puʻainakō Street included: the lowering of manholes and manhole covers, and the installation of Best Management Practices (BMP), such as perimeter biosocks along the shoulders. The estimated completion date for this project is May 2024, weather permitting.      

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.  

For HDOT Hawaiʻi Island road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new 

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. 

 

