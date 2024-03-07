Request for Qualifications and Quotes – Auditing income-restricted units in multifamily property tax exemption (MFTE) properties

The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a new RFQQ soliciting proposals from qualified consultants to audit income-restricted units in multifamily property tax exemption (MFTE) properties in accordance with RCW 84.14.100(3).

The audits performed by this contract will be performance based, comparing recipients of the tax exemption to what’s required to evaluate the effectiveness of the MFTE program. This RFQQ also includes development of a fee schedule for future auditing services with the goal of a self-funded audit program.

Funding will not exceed $300,000 for this project.

For more information or to submit your proposal, please contact Deborah Jacobs at Deborah.Jacobs@Commerce.wa.gov.