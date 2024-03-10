America’s Boating Channel Features YOU THINK NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU DOWN on Smart TV

YOU THINK NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU DOWN bit.ly/STFonTV America's Boating Channel

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features YOU THINK NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU DOWN on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

YOU THINK NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU DOWN from Sea Tow Foundation’s Sober Skipper video series makes a compelling case against boating under the influence (BUI) by portraying a group of young boaters whose perfect day on the water turns into the tragedy of a lifetime in an instant due to the effects of BUI.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from March 10 through March 16.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to more SEA TOW FOUNDATION videos, including “How to Fit a Child with a Life Jacket,” “How Do Marine Flares Work and What Kinds Are There,” “How Do I Use a Flare Gun,” and more now available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/STFonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Sea Tow Foundation’s Executive Director, Gail Kulp.

Kathy Strachan noted, “With young men the most frequent victims in alcohol related boating incident fatalities, we’re pleased this week to feature YOU THINK NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU DOWN with its powerful anti-BUI message. We also congratulate Sea Tow Foundation on its excellent first-ever Life Jacket Loaner Conference last week, in which we were honored to participate as an exhibitor and video affiliate.”

Gail Kulp added, “We were pleased to have America’s Boating Channel participate this past week in our Life Jacket Loaner Conference and are happy to provide our videos to the smart TV offerings that America’s Boating Channel has developed. Our hope is that boaters can learn from these videos and be able to have a safe and fun time on the water because of them.”

To watch a video recording of the educational sessions and presentations during the Life Jacket Loaner Conference, please click here to register: https://stflifejacket.evareg.com/stfconference.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Sea Tow Foundation

The Sea Tow Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 2007 by Captain Joe Frohnhoefer, founder of Sea Tow Services International, after he witnessed too many preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. Through its flagship programs which include the Life Jacket Loaner Program, Sober Skipper Campaign, and the National Boating Industry Safety Awards, the Sea Tow Foundation strives towards its vision of a world where boaters are safe and responsible. To learn more, visit boatingsafety.com.

