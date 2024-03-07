Submit Release
Idaho Asia Trade Office Visit: Spring 2024Apr22

StartApril 22, 2024 MTAll day eventEndApril 26, 2024 MTAll day event

The state of Idaho operates highly skilled trade offices in Asia and Mexico, dedicated to helping your company succeed in key international markets.

Idaho’s Asia Trade Office manager, Eddie Yen will be available for meeting with Idaho businesses April 22- 26, 2024. 

Meetings are primarily driven by company interests/questions, so take advantage by presenting information, goals, and questions specific to your business. This is also a good time to inquire about market trends or any other questions you may have about doing international business.

Idaho’s trade offices are here to guide you through all the steps of expanding into foreign markets. Services include, but are not limited to:

  • Providing and analyzing market information and research
  • Importing information
  • Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows and events
  • Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
  • Scheduling overseas appointments
  • Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

For more information or questions contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce. Learn more about Idaho’s trade offices here.

