FWC: Now accepting applications for the annual School Fishing Club Program grant

The application period is now open for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) School Fishing Club Program. This annual educational program focuses on teaching youth anglers about best fishing practices to help ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

Each participating club will be provided with program curriculum and educational materials to be taught throughout the school year by the club sponsor. The curriculum is comprised of lessons and activities on ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, and is applicable to both freshwater and saltwater fishing. Additionally, at least one conservation project activity must be completed each school year and is an opportunity for clubs to earn points for a chance to win prizes.

To apply for the grant and register for School Fishing Club program, interested club sponsors will need to complete a Florida R3 Fishing Grant application, which is funded by the FWC’s Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, Coastal Conservation Association and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. This grant will award up to 50 school fishing clubs or teams $500 each to assist with club expenses, such as gear for participants or the purchase of fishing licenses for students over 16 years old.

The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater and/or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, school fishing clubs or teams must submit a minimum of five student pre-surveys, one conservation project outline and be represented by a school faculty member or parent.

The FWC moved the application period for the program to earlier in the year so each school will receive materials and grant funding sooner. The grant application period is open now until May 17, but grant funding is not required to participate in the School Fishing Club Program. All selected grant applications will be announced Aug. 16.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 17. The application can be found online at MyFWC.com/SFC by scrolling down to “Florida’s R3 Fishing Grant Program.” Applicants can complete the form online or download the application to submit by email. Please email completed applications to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com.

About the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the FWC and other public and private partners to conserve Florida’s native animals and plants, and the lands and waters they need to survive. Operating as a statewide community foundation for conservation, the Foundation has raised and donated more than $71 million to conserve nature and our outdoor heritage. More information can be found at WildlifeFlorida.org.

Contact Brandon Stys at Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com or 850-617-6012 for more information.