SkinCure Oncology Unveils New Skin Cancer Treatment Technology at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego March 8-12 Booth 3555

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, presented to dermatology patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, is exhibiting at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting in San Diego March 8-12, and unveiling a groundbreaking new technology for the noninvasive treatment of common skin cancers.



SkinCure Oncology will unveil at AAD 2024 two new image-guided technology devices that, once granted marketing clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will be the fourth generation of SRT.

GentleView™ is a laser-based imaging device being developed to offer hybrid reflective confocal microscopy and photoacoustic imaging. Reflective confocal microscopy, or RCM, will provide high resolution imaging of the epidermis, to a depth of 200 microns, for cellular level visualization of skin cancer lesions. Photoacoustic imaging, or PAI, will produce high contrast photosonic images of vascular and tissue analyses, with spatial resolution at penetration depths of 6 to 7 millimeters, offering a comprehensive view of lesion pathology, morphology, and disease stage.

“Imagine the possibilities when these two images combine, fusing lesion biology, physiology, and anatomic structure into a single data set that can be integrated with an advanced, AI-driven, operating system that will simulate predictive interventions across surgical and nonsurgical modalities,” said SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt. “That will be SkinCure Oncology’s GentleView system.”

The company will also showcase at AAD 2024 a second device, GentleBeam™, that will integrate the GentleView technology with low-level x-ray treatment capability to provide the complete GentleCure Experience in the dermatology setting.

The safety and effectiveness of the products have not been evaluated by the FDA and the products have not yet been submitted to the FDA for 510(k).

Brandt noted, “Mohs micrographic surgery has been the gold standard of care for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) for more than 50 years. While surgery may be the right option for some, research shows that when given a choice, many patients would prefer a noninvasive treatment option.

“SkinCure Oncology,” Brandt continued, “is helping dermatologists nationwide implement the GentleCure Experience – an advanced, noninvasive treatment for NMSC. Pairing image guidance with SRT, our 500-plus physician partners offer a targeted treatment experience that has been shown to deliver a 99%+ cure rate for basal and squamous cell carcinomas. Unlike Mohs surgery, with Image-Guided SRT there is no cutting, surgical scarring, or need for reconstructive surgery, and patients can maintain their normal activities throughout treatment. This noninvasive treatment option, which enables dermatologists to deliver cancer center-level treatment in the dermatology setting, is now available at more than 325 practices across the United States.”

The new devices will feature technology for which SkinCure Oncology was recently awarded U.S. patent coverage. While the company currently equips its Practice Partners with the SRT-100 Vision™ system manufactured by Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS), accounting for more than 90 percent of all SRT-100 Vision units sold worldwide, the next-generation technology debuting at AAD 2024 will be directly available through SkinCure Oncology.

“Our new devices, subject to FDA Clearance,” Brandt said, “will offer cutting-edge technology in line with SkinCure Oncology’s vision for the future of dermatology. We encourage all AAD attendees to visit booth 3555 to learn more about these innovations, see the devices firsthand, and imagine all that will be possible when these noninvasive, image-informed technologies come to market.”

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Each year, some 3.3 million Americans are diagnosed with nonmelanoma (basal cell or squamous cell) skin cancer, a figure that is increasing due to cumulative sun exposure, use of tanning beds, the aging population and other factors.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 75,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Bill Sklar

Russell Public Communications

520-979-9400

bsklar@russellpublic.com